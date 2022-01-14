Maybe you’ve recently set up a rig by taking advantage of some massive gaming PC deals and gaming chair deals, and you don’t have a display yet. Or maybe you’re on the hunt for curved desktop monitor deals to upgrade a years-old screen on your desk. Either way, you don’t want to miss out on one of the best gaming monitor deals available at Dell. Right now, you can pick up this 32-inch 1440p Dell Curved Gaming Monitor for just $300, which is a massive $230 off the regular price of $530. That’s an absolute steal for the level of performance you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this monitor is the one your gaming computer wants you to pick up.

This 32-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor is built specifically with hardcore gaming in mind. As soon as you set it up, the first thing you’ll notice is the 1800R curved screen. Getting a curved high-resolution monitor like this one can take your gaming experience to another level. Not only do the best curved monitors let you see the environment around you in even greater detail, but they also provide an additional layer of immersion during your playing sessions. On top of that, this display has a resolution of up to 1440p with a 3000:1 aspect ratio and 350 nits of typical brightness, which means that you’ll be enjoying game worlds in fantastic quality and vividness. The antiglare screen coating lets you see everything on the screen clearly, even with natural light in the room.

It’s also packed with features that competitive gamers will love. The panel has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz with DisplayPort 1.2, which means you can take full advantage of the extra frames provided by your high-powered gaming PC. It also has a response time of 1ms, which means you’ll see everything on screen as it happens without any lag. The monitor is also equipped with support for AMD FreeSync, which ensures smooth, stutter-free gameplay with compatible graphics cards. If you plan to hook up this monitor to several devices such as game consoles, you’ll be able to do so effortlessly, thanks to two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort input at the back.

We rarely see gaming monitor deals as massive as this one, so this might be your only chance to make a huge upgrade to your setup on a budget. Right now, you can pick up this 32-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor for just $300. That’s a massive 43% discount on the original price of $530. If this sounds like the perfect gaming monitor for you, hit that Buy Now button below and get it with free shipping. You should hurry — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

