Although Dell has been cranking out some of the most bleeding-edge Windows laptop designs for a few years now, the decades-old PC maker has never strayed too far from its origins as a company that offers solid, affordable, no-nonsense workhorse computers for professionals. Keeping true to these roots, Dell is running an extended Small Business Sale through Sunday, November 3, letting you take up to 45% off a wide array of laptops and printer sales.

Dell built its empire on the old-school desktop PCs, but in 2019, laptops are its bread and butter. Today, the brand features everything from budget-friendly Chromebooks and Windows machines to high-end gaming PCs and 2-in-1s, so no matter what you’re after, chances are there’s a Dell laptop out there for you — and pretty much the whole lineup is seeing discounts during the Small Business Sale right now such as these XPS 15 models.

Everyone knows the Inspiron name, and if you’re into modern 2-in-1s, you’ve certainly heard of the Dell XPS ultrabooks. Less conspicuous is the Vostro series; these unassuming laptops offer some hidden gems for users who love simplicity, and they’re also getting the biggest discounts of the Small Business Sale with each one marked down by 45%. The best value of the bunch is the 14-inch Vostro 14 3490 with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $529 ($441 off), which is probably one of the cheapest Windows laptops you’re likely to find packing Intel’s latest processors.

For those after something with a little more “oomph” — a work laptop that can also handle some gaming, for instance — then the Dell Vostro 15 7590 is definitely worth a look. It’s got a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, a boosted 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (one of Nvidia’s latest 16-series graphics cards), all for $1,099 right now after a whopping 45% discount of $900.

The Dell Small Business sale kicked off on Thursday, October 17 and runs until through November 3, so you’ve got some time to find the right laptop for you and score a deal. There are dozens of Dell Vostro, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops marked down for the duration of the sale; if our handful of picks didn’t have the right one for you but managed to whet your appetite, then be sure to check out the entire Small Business Sale lineup right here.

