Dell’s most popular business laptop is over $800 off today

Dell laptop deals are starting to get ever-more aggressive in the lead-up to the back-to-school season, but not every PC purchased in the summer months should be just for students. Scouting the greater world of laptop deals, we actually came across a phenomenal Dell offer that business owners and higher-ups are going to want to see: For a limited time, Dell has marked down its incredible Dell Latitude 7640 Laptop to $1,400. That’s $800 off the normal selling price of $2,280. Why is the Latitude Series so expensive, even after the discount? Because it’s one of the most powerful PCs of its class.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7640

Purely from a specs perspective, one can tell that the Latitude 7640 means business (pun intended). Equipped with an Intel Core i7-1365U that pushes max clock speeds of 5.2GHz, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, running Windows 11 Pro on the Latitude 7640 is an absolute dream-come-true. Apps, games, and browser windows open fast and perform remarkably. This smoothness is further aided by the Latitude’s 32GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

If you think you’ll be hooking this bad boy up to an external monitor (check out our awesome list of monitor deals), you’ll have plenty of ports to do so with; including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI 2.0. But if you decide to stick with the Latitude’s display, you’ll still be getting a 16-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS screen that pushes up to 250 nits. It’s not the kind of panel you’re going to want to watch your favorite UHD movies and shows on, but it more than gets the job done as a cubicle companion or office screen.

We’re also big fans of the ExpressCharge battery analytics tech. This prevents the Latitude 7640 from overcharging itself, but provides a sufficient energy boost to your laptop when the battery is running low. And weighing only 4.05 pounds, the Latitude is light enough to carry to and from work on a daily basis.

We’re not sure how long this price is going to last, so if you’re in need of a new business laptop, score the Dell Latitude 7640 for only $1,400 when you buy through Dell today!