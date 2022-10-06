 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, a Surface Pro alternative, is on sale today

If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful device but the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just isn’t good enough for you, then you should check out Dell’s ongoing offer for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. It’s currently available at $150 off, which brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $1,449. Shoppers are always drawn to Dell XPS deals, and this one won’t be an exception because of the top-notch components in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, so you better hurry in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell has been influential as one of the best laptop brands, so it’s always a name to watch for when you’re going through laptop deals. That also applies when you’re searching for 2-in-1 laptop deals because of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended amount in our guide on how much RAM do you need if you plan to use a tablet as your primary PC. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 transforms from a tablet to a laptop through the XPS Folio, which is a detachable keyboard with large keycaps and a spacious touchpad. The device also comes with a 13-inch touchscreen with 3K resolution and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, but if the device’s offers under retailers’ Surface Pro deals aren’t good enough for you, then go for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which is considered one of its prime alternatives. When comparing the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Surface Pro 8, the advantages of the Dell device include a slightly thinner and lighter design, a better-performing display, and longer battery life.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which is on sale under Dell laptop deals with early Black Friday pricing, will make sure that you accomplish your daily tasks for work or school quickly and efficiently. The device is yours for $1,299 after a $150 discount to its original price of $1,449, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer. Don’t hesitate — add the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

