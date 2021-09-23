Dell is practically handing out XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dude, you’re getting a Dell! Right now, there are some killer Dell XPS deals going on for both their laptops and desktop computers. These high-end computers are perfect for work and play. Right now at Dell, you can get the Dell XPS Laptop for just $750, marked down $300 from its regular price of $1050; or you can snag the XPS Desktop for $900, marked down $110 from the regular price of $1,010. Both of these models come with Windows 10 installed, plus a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches in the near future. Get free shipping when you order your new Dell today!

Do more faster with this Dell laptop. The Dell XPS 13 Laptop is on sale now for just $750, a savings of $300 off its regularly marked price of $1,050. Featuring a 13.3-inch display with an Intel Iris graphics card, you can view everything from web pages to gaming platforms in brilliant color and definition. Powered by the powerful 11th generation Intel i5 Core processor for faster load time, you’ll never have to worry about buffering or lag, whether you’re streaming, working, or creating. Connect to Wi-Fi quickly to get online with ease, and use the Bluetooth connection to sync all of your accessories, including a wireless mouse and headphones. If this model isn’t quite what you’re looking for, don’t worry; there are even more laptop deals going on today across the web!

If you’re in the market for a fancy new desktop tower, then you need to check out this deal on the Dell XPS Desktop on sale now for just $900. That’s a savings of $110 off the regular price of $1,010. This desktop provides powerful performance and sports a sleek minimalist design. Featuring the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor for amazingly fast speeds, you’ll be able to work, game, and create in a flash with ultra-quick response times. Enjoy the powerful performance of this Dell desktop when you order it today. Need a brand new monitor to go with this tower? Check out the desktop monitor deals going on today.

