Dell’s MacBook Pro rival (the Dell XPS 13) is $200 off today

If you’re looking for a discount on a great new laptop and the MacBook Pro is beyond your budget, Dell has some great discounts taking place right now. One of the best Dell laptop deals is on the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop, the most portable of its popular XPS laptop lineup. While it typically costs $1,049, today you can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $850, a savings of $200. Free next-day shipping is included, so click over to Dell now to grab a discount and get up and running with your new Dell laptop as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option. The Dell XPS 13 is the most compact and portable model of the XPS lineup, as it has a 13-inch display. The display on this model also has touchscreen capabilities, making it a unique laptop option for creatives or anyone else who seeks the power of a laptop combined with the functionality of a tablet. The display is also a high-definition display and clocks in with a 60Hz refresh rate, making it a great laptop for binge watchers, and something for gamers to consider as well. Bezels are smaller than ever on any model of XPS laptop, allowing the 13.3-inch screen to fit into an 11-inch form factor. This allows for even more portability and convenience for computer users who like to do their work on the go.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 Touch brings plenty of performance to the table, especially for a laptop that’s on the smaller side. As spec’d for this deal, it has a quad-core Intel i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of system RAM, and a speedy 256 GB solid-state drive. If you like to have the portability of a laptop but still like to work at your desk, the Dell XPS 13 can push two external 4K displays, so you can easily expand your screen real estate. A fingerprint reader, great battery life, and a modern design round out the top features of the Dell XPS 13 laptop.

While the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a bit of a steal at its current price point, there are a lot of great laptop deals taking place right now. These great laptop deals include:

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go —
  • Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $686, was $1,019
  • Apple MacBook Air — $899, was $999

And if perhaps you like the touchscreen features of the Dell XPS 13 Touch but want an even smaller form factor, there are a lot of great tablet deals going on that are worth exploring.

