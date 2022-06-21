 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13 price crashes below $850 in rare deal

Dell XPS 13 Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Aaron Mamiit
Are you in the market for a new laptop? You can’t go wrong if you go for Dell laptop deals, as Dell is one of best laptop brands. Dell’s machines are known for their powerful performance and high value for money, no matter if you’re planning to buy a budget option or a top-of-the-line model. If you want to purchase a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your daily activities, then you should check out this Dell XPS 13 deal from the manufacturer itself.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is currently on sale from Dell for just $833, after a $217 discount to the machine’s sticker price of $1,050. It’s unclear when this offer will end, but given the laptop’s popularity, we don’t expect stocks to last long. This is one of those deals that you’ll regret if you don’t take advantage of it, so before it goes offline, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button to secure your own Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop for below $850.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Why buy:

  • Solid performance with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Convenience with the 13.3-inch touchscreen
  • Durable machine with reliable thermal design

The top spot of our best laptops goes to the Dell XPS 13 OLED, but the Tiger Lake-equipped Dell XPS 13 previously held that position, and for a long time. One of the device’s most important characteristics is its solid performance that will let you accomplish your tasks without any slowdowns and crashes. This is possible through the laptop’s 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen that gives you an input option beyond your keyboard and mouse, with Full HD resolution that displays clear details and vivid colors whether you’re browsing the internet, viewing pictures, or watching streaming content. The Dell XPS 13 also features a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage for all the apps that you need and all your important documents, and a thermal design that includes dual fans and heat pipes to maintain a low temperature for the laptop even after hours of use. Dell promises durability for the machine, with a carbon-fiber palm rest for maximum strength with minimal weight, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 4 to protect the touchscreen from impact and scratches.

With these specifications and features, this Dell XPS 13 deal is a steal. Dell is selling the laptop at $217 off, pulling its price down to $833 from its original price of $1,050. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. You won’t regret going with the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop, so what are you waiting for? Complete your purchase right now.

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends
