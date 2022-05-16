Save $650 on the Dell XPS 17 laptop with RTX 3060 GPU today

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because its machines offer decent specifications and stylish designs for their prices, so if you’re planning to buy a new laptop, you should keep an eye out for Dell laptop deals. If you want a device with a large display that’s supported by a high-quality graphics card, you’re in luck because Dell is offering a $650 discount for the Dell XPS 17, bringing the laptop’s price down to $2,200 from its original price of $2,850.

The Dell XPS 17 is in a mainstay in our list of the best laptops as the best Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which is recommended if you’ll be using the laptop for demanding apps or to engage in any form of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also has a 17-inch 4K Ultra HD+ touchscreen that will let you clearly see all the details in whatever you’ll be working on. These components and display make the Dell XPS 17 a prime choice for video editors, as it offers powerful performance with plenty of space while you work on your favorite app’s interface.

You’ll be able to install all your necessary software and store plenty of files on the Dell XPS 17’s 1TB SSD. You’ll also be able to work uninterrupted with the laptop’s Eyesafe display, which reduces your eyes’ exposure to harmful blue light without sacrificing color quality, and its advanced thermal design that will keep the machine running at peak performance by dissipating heat through dual opposite outlet fans that maximize airflow and a vapor chamber that spans its whole width. You can also connect all your accessories at the same time with the laptop’s four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a universal audio jack.

Make the Dell XPS 17 your next machine with Dell’s laptop deals, which slash $650 off its sticker price of $2,850 so you can have it for $2,200. You won’t be disappointed with the laptop’s performance and style, but you’ll have to act quickly because there’s no telling when the deal will end. Don’t waste time thinking about it — finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

