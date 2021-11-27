If you’ve ever experienced running out of batteries right when you need them, then stock up and save by getting the best AA batteries Black Friday deal you can buy today. This 36-pack of Duracell AA batteries is on sale for just $26, which is $4 off the regular price of $30. This is one of the best Black Friday deals on highly-rated batteries around, so this is something to put on your Black Friday shopping list. Get these batteries right away because they could stock out at any time!

Today’s best AA batteries Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Highly trusted brand in batteries

Designed for long-lasting power and performance

Guaranteed to work for up to 10 years when in storage

Great for small appliances like clocks and nightlights

Right now, you can get this 36-pack of Duracell Coppertop AA alkaline batteries at Staples for $26. That’s a $4 discount on the standard price of $30. Keep reading to learn more about why Duracell is one of the most trusted brands in the battery business.

There’s no better time to stock up on the best home office essentials like batteries than now, especially with how many small devices require batteries nowadays. That’s why this 36-pack of Duracell Coppertop AA batteries is so useful to have in your workplace. While some devices have become rechargeable, for small peripherals like wireless mice, wireless keyboards, and small desk lamps, there’s no beating traditional batteries that can last for months at a time. That’s especially true if you’re using a trusted brand like Duracell.

Duracell makes some of the most reputed batteries around, with excellent, long-lasting power and a shelf-life guarantee of up to 10 years. They also have a device guarantee that applies to anything you put Duracell batteries in, where they’ll replace anything that gets damaged due to a defective battery. If you’re getting them for your home, having these around in storage helps curb minor annoyances. For example, your flashlights will always have power in case there’s a blackout, and you’ll always be able to turn on the TV with your remote.

Duracell is a trusted brand in the battery business for a reason. These Coppertop AA batteries are robust and long-lasting, and you can pick them up at Staples for just $26 for a 36-pack. That’s $4 off the original price of $30. Hit that “Buy Now” button and never run out of power again!

Should you shop this AA batteries Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you’re not sure about whether you should get this deal or wait until Cyber Monday, we’re here to tell you to get it right now. There’s no reason to wait until Cyber Monday, especially for office supplies that aren’t discounted as frequently as other items. If you wait until Cyber Monday, you’ll probably get the same price, or even worse, the deal will be gone completely.

If you find a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or return your item, but you probably won’t need to. These highly-rated and reliable AA batteries are already being sold for a great price, so you should stock up right now.

