If there is one thing that’s worth waiting until the Cyber Monday deals start rolling out to buy is a brand-new vacuum clear. It’s also no secret that Dyson makes many of the best vacuums, which brings us to one of the best vacuum cleaner deals we’ve seen this holiday shopping season. Right now, you can bring home a brand new Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum for $650, saving you $100 off its original price of $750. While that’s definitely not a cheap vacuum, this deal offers great savings on one of the most sophisticated cordless vacuums your money can buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect is one of Dyson’s latest models, and it is Dyson’s most powerful, most intelligent high-tech model yet. Unlike any other vacuum, it features a laser that’s attached to the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head that shows you all of the otherwise invisible dust on all of your hard floors. It also contains Dyson’s signature de-tangling Digital Motorbar cleaner head, which was made to deep clean all of your carpets, picking up long hair or pet hair, and then can be easily cleaned. Where other vacuums would get damaged over time, Dyson’s hair removal vanes were designed to vacuum up hair with ease.

When you use the vacuum in auto mode, you will experience power levels and runtime optimized to your specific floor type, and the LCD screen displays reports of the debris the V15 collects. Best of all, whenever you need to clean smaller spaces or upholstery, the V15 transforms into a handheld vacuum. With just one click of a button, you can clean your car, pet bed, and just about any other space you can imagine.

The Dyson V15 is the holy grail of cordless stick vacuums, so don’t miss your chance to save big. During this Cyber Monday sale at Walmart, you can bring one home for $650, saving you $100 off its original price of $750. If you’re looking to double up on your vacuum situation, don’t forget to check out our picks for all of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals so you can clean your floors totally hands-free.

