There’s a Dyson Corrale Cyber Monday deal — but hurry!

We’ve got the perfect Dyson Corrale Cyber Monday deal for anyone keen to make their hairstyle look even better for less. Normally priced at $500 and reduced to $449 at Walmart, the Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners are easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there at the moment. If you’re all about having the latest in hair straightening technology, you need to snap this deal up now while stocks last. With high demand, it’s very likely that this deal will sell out soon.

The Dyson Corrale is one of the most well-known hair straighteners out there at the moment so any discount is sure to entice you a little more. Well known for doing things a little differently, the Dyson Corrale makes it super simple to straighten your hair with far fewer passes than conventional hair straighteners. That’s because it uses flexing copper plates that shape to gather your hair more efficiently and more carefully than its rivals. If you have wavy, curly, or frizzy hair, this is an awesome way of getting straighter hair with far less effort than you’d normally need to use. By requiring fewer passes with the straighteners, you’re also likely to cause less damage to your hair. After all, hair doesn’t like heat, right?

Such efforts are further helped by the Dyson Coralle’s extensive options when it comes to heating regulation. There are three heat settings including 330 F, 365 F, and 410F. Typically, the coarser your hair, the higher the temperature needs to be so you have plenty of options here. The Coralle regulates the plate temperature 100 times a second so the heat can never go too high. Worried about leaving it unattended? Don’t be. It has an auto shut-off so it switches off after 10 minutes of inactivity, with a safety lock that also keeps you and your home safe when you store it away.

A cordless device, you won’t have to worry about tangled up cables getting in the way either. The Dyson Coralle has a battery life of about 30 minutes so that’s sufficient time to get your hair looking great for a night out or before heading to work. If you do need longer, you can always plug it in and use it while it’s charging up so there’s no need to hang around and wait any longer than you need to. An OLED screen gives you a heads up on battery level and charging status, as well as highlights what temperature setting the straightener is on. When you’re not using the straightener, simply place it in its charging dock to charge up without cables getting in the way.

Normally priced at $500, the Dyson Coral is down to just $449 at Walmart. Likely to be an extremely popular deal, you’ll want to grab it fast while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around forever.

In theory, this Cyber Monday deal will end at midnight on Cyber Monday. However, it’s much more likely to end when it runs out of stock. With high demand and plenty of supply issues, this could be pretty soon. In fact, a recent study by Adobe Analytics found that out-of-stock alerts on websites were up around 124% compared to pre-pandemic figures so demand is seriously high right now, and at a time when stock is limited. Buy now to avoid disappointment.

