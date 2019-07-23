Share

After a hard day’s work, you just want to go home and rest. But sometimes, instead of going straight to the couch you find yourself facing a whole lot of mess. Dirt on the floor, litter everywhere, your pet’s hair on the carpet, and who knows what else. You have no choice but to pick up the vacuum and start cleaning up. Imagine coming home and finding it all neat and tidy for a change. For that, you need to get yourself a robot vacuum, like the Ecovacs Deebot 711.

This robot vacuum can do the cleaning for you unsupervised, even when you’re away. Right now, it’s available on Amazon as a lightning deal for the incredibly low price of $270. You get to save $176 from its normal retail price of $446. You better take advantage of this offer soon as it will only last a few hours.

The Ecovacs Deebot 711 looks like any other robot vacuum with its circular shape, tiny wheels, brushes underneath it, and a detachable dust bin. But despite its similar appearance, the Deebot 711 boasts a much stronger performance and more features compared to other robot vacuums that are similarly priced.

The Deebot 711 is easy to assemble and comes with the robot, a charging dock, and an array of cleaning accessories. Unlike other robot vacuums, it talks and informs you of what it’s doing. For example, when you place it on the charging dock for the first time, it will say, “I am starting to charge.” The robot is compatible with Alexa and can be given voice commands to perform tasks. Just say “Alexa, tell Deebot to start cleaning” and the vacuum says, “I’m starting to clean.” You can also instruct it to charge itself if it’s running low on battery.

When it comes to how well it cleans, the Deebot 711’s movements and suction are comparable to an upright vacuum. Like vacuuming with an upright, it goes on a straight line, turns around, and then goes back the same way, making sure that all dirt is picked up. It has an automatic mode that works well on hardwood floors for picking up dust, small debris, and pet hair. But on max mode, the robot’s suction is strong enough to get rid of virtually all pet hair in carpets.

The app can be used to set a cleaning schedule. It also lets you know which cleaning accessories need replacement and allows you to view the cleaning logs. If you’re having difficulty finding the robot, just say “Alexa, where is Deebot?” and it will announce itself out loud.

The robot is equipped with a smart navigation system that allows it to map out your floors and move around obstacles. Its dustbin is a little small compared to other robot vacuums though. It has a 520 ml capacity, which means it needs to be cleaned after every vacuum cycle.

Getting the Ecovacs Deebot 711 is like getting a luxury car for the price of a sedan. It cleans well, it has lots of useful features, and it’s definitely worth your money. Hurry and order this robot vacuum now for only $270 on Amazon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.