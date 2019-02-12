Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Jenifer Calle
By
ecovacs deebot robot vacuum deal valentines

Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like the Ecovacs Deebot N79S self-cleaning robot vacuum. Staying on top of all the accumulated pet hair, dust, and allergens in your home can feel like a full-time job. With a handy robot vacuum, you can cut a lot of the unnecessary hassle of domestic upkeep.

Roomba is the more popular brand, while iRobot has a hefty price tag attached. The Ecovacs Deboot N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction is a more affordable robot vacuum that packs the same smart technology and suction capability that make robot vacuums appealing. Normally priced at $300, it is now marked down 40 percent from Amazon, bringing the price to just $180.

What makes the Ecovacs special is that it can be controlled via a remote control or with voice commands when connected to Alexa or Google Home. It can also be customized to fit your schedule, so it can clean while you’re at work with the Ecovacs App schedule feature. Use its cleaning modes – auto-clean mode, single room, spot mode, and edge mode, to help keep your space clean. When the robot vacuum runs out of juice it will find its way back to its charging station to self-charge. And its sensors prevent it from falling down any stairs in your home.

This handy device also comes with a 1-year warranty within the United States. If you’re ready to ditch the cables and extra chores, get yourself the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum while supplies last.

More robot vacuum deals

The robot vacuum market has all sorts of models and prices. Some robot vacuums make great house tools to clean on tile or wood floors while others have more suction power for pets and carpeting. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on robot vacuums below so you can find one that fits your needs and most importantly your budget. And don’t be afraid to shop refurbished products, they are well-tested and normally never been used before.

  • iRobot Roomba 860 Robot Vacuum (Certified Refurbished) — $169 off
  • Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S86 with Wi-Fi — $100 off
  • Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R85 — $108 off
  • iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum– $75 off

Looking for more great stuff? Find more vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter for all the best deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019
Up Next

Keep the rain away and the bugs at bay with this hybrid camping hammock
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Product Review

Move over, Roomba. The Deebot Robovac can do your job, at half the price.

Ecovacs Deebot 711 robot vacuum is loaded with all sorts of features you’d typically find in higher-priced robot vacs. How does this little robot stack up against the competition? Here’s our full review.
Posted By Erika Rawes
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
kevin durant apple series swagger news flickr
Deals

Watch Kevin Durant’s ‘The Boardroom’ exclusively on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus gives users access to a ton of sports content, and it's also the place for exclusive shows like Kevin Durant's 'The Boardroom.' If you’re looking to catch this all-new series, then now’s your chance to take advantage of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
anker wireless charger pad deal qi charging
Deals

Charge your smartphone with Anker’s wireless charger pad, now half off on Amazon

A wireless charger can declutter your space and make charging your phone super convenient. Anker is one of the most popular brands and right now Amazon is discounting Anker's 10W wireless charging pad at half off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Apple’s most affordable 2018 iPad is now even cheaper on Amazon at $249

The entry-level iPad is the iPad to get for the vast majority of people. It's inexpensive, well-designed, and quite powerful, especially for the price. Speaking of price, the 9.7-inch iPad is now even more affordable from Amazon.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Fossil Q Commuter hybrid smartwatch review
Deals

Amazon discounts Garmin, Fossil, and Apple Watches for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re after a great gift for that special techie in your life, a smartwatch might be just the ticket. We’ve sniffed out the five best smartwatch deals available on Amazon right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Deals

Is Amazon sold out of AirPods? Here’s where to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds

With Valentine's Day only a few days away, online storefronts like Amazon have already completely sold out of AirPods. Here are the best places you can still pick up a pair without too much hassle.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iphone deals iphone1
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The latest Best Buy sale takes up to $150 off the 2018 MacBook Air

Looking to save on a new MacBook Air? As part of an Apple Shopping Event, retailer Best Buy is currently taking off $150 off select models of the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $1,100. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll