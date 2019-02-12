Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Share

Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like the Ecovacs Deebot N79S self-cleaning robot vacuum. Staying on top of all the accumulated pet hair, dust, and allergens in your home can feel like a full-time job. With a handy robot vacuum, you can cut a lot of the unnecessary hassle of domestic upkeep.

Roomba is the more popular brand, while iRobot has a hefty price tag attached. The Ecovacs Deboot N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction is a more affordable robot vacuum that packs the same smart technology and suction capability that make robot vacuums appealing. Normally priced at $300, it is now marked down 40 percent from Amazon, bringing the price to just $180.

What makes the Ecovacs special is that it can be controlled via a remote control or with voice commands when connected to Alexa or Google Home. It can also be customized to fit your schedule, so it can clean while you’re at work with the Ecovacs App schedule feature. Use its cleaning modes – auto-clean mode, single room, spot mode, and edge mode, to help keep your space clean. When the robot vacuum runs out of juice it will find its way back to its charging station to self-charge. And its sensors prevent it from falling down any stairs in your home.

This handy device also comes with a 1-year warranty within the United States. If you’re ready to ditch the cables and extra chores, get yourself the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum while supplies last.

More robot vacuum deals

The robot vacuum market has all sorts of models and prices. Some robot vacuums make great house tools to clean on tile or wood floors while others have more suction power for pets and carpeting. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on robot vacuums below so you can find one that fits your needs and most importantly your budget. And don’t be afraid to shop refurbished products, they are well-tested and normally never been used before.

