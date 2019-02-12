Share

Most people who rent or own their own living space probably already own a vacuum. Vacuuming, after all, is the best way to take care of dust, allergens, and pet hair without overexerting yourself. Just because you already have a vacuum, however, doesn’t mean it’s a good one. If you’re still using that bag-filled clunker your parents passed down to you, it might be a good time to upgrade. Hoover and Dyson are both offering steep discounts on upright, bagless, cordless, and stick vacuums for a limited time.

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight vacuum for your apartment, or something a little heftier for your house, these vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.

Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Vacuum — $71 off

If all you’re looking for is a lightweight, bagless vacuum for under $100, this Hoover WindTunnel is a good option. Weighing in at only 14 pounds, it’s easy to lift, carry, and move around. With WindTunnel 3 Technology, it lifts and removes embedded dirt with 3 channels of suction. You can also activate or deactivate the brush roll with the click of a button, allowing you to switch between carpet and hardwood with ease. One thing to note about this Hoover vacuum, though, is that it may require fairly regular maintenance to stop it from breaking down after a few years.

Normally priced at $170, this corded upright vacuum is down to just $99 on Amazon right now. With a discount of $71, this is the most affordable option on our list.

Dyson v7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $160 off

If you don’t mind spending a little bit more money, these cordless Dyson stick vacuums are an excellent option. With powerful suction and a lightweight body, the Dyson V7 is versatile, hassle-free, and easy to use. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7, this stick vacuum cleaner was made to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hardwood floors and carpeting. It also comes with hygienic bin emptying, meaning you don’t need to touch the dirt to dispose of it. This handy vacuum can also transform into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your car or between couch cushions.

Normally priced at $399, this cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for just $239. That’s $160 worth of savings that you aren’t going to see every day.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer — $91 off

Though it’s not exactly a vacuum, this Hoover carpet cleaner is a great option for anyone with carpeting. High-traffic ares such as entryways, stairs, and living rooms often get hit with more filth than any vacuum cleaner can handle. With the SpinScrub Brush System, this carpet washer can safely deep clean carpets with powerful 360-degree brushes. The Dual V Nozzle also helps to evenly clean surfaces with equal suction.

Normally priced at $220, the Hoover Power Scrub is down to just $129 on Amazon right now. It also comes with a sample bottle of solution, a stair tool, an upholstery tool, and a crevice tool.

More Vacuum Deals

We only featured three of the most popular deals above, but there are actually quite a few other Hoover and Dyson vacuums being discounted right now. Whether you’re looking to grab an upright, bagless, or stick vacuum at an affordable price, these additional deals are all solid choices. Here are the rest of the vacuum deals we’ve found:

