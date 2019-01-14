Share

A robot vacuum is a great smart home device that helps keep your home tidy without the extra hassle of cleaning yourself. Popular robot vacuums such as Roomba can get pricey, with its latest model retails for over $1,000, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a high quality robot vacuum for a fraction of the price. Amazon is discounting the Eufy Robovac 11S and Eufy Robovac 11+ for a limited time when you apple the Amazon coupon, which is available for all Prime members. We reviewed the Eufy Robovac 11S and recommend this great home device because it gets the job done without cleaning out your wallet. A self-cleaning home is the future and you can be a part of it, with a robot vacuum of your own.

Eufy Robovacs are easy to use, with a push of a button it will do the job for you so you don’t have to spend extra time cleaning. The Eufy Robovac 11S comes with a remote control that gives you the option to navigate it where you want it to clean. It is the slimmest model so its design is built to fit in tight spaces. It has strong enough suction to pick up all the unwanted dander and dust on your wooden floor or carpet. So if you have a pet, this is the perfect device to keep your floor clean from your cat or dog’s fur, and best of all it is super silent unlike regular standing vacuums. Normally priced at $220, it is discounted to just $200 when you apply the extra $20 Amazon coupon.

The second-generation Eufy Robovac 11+ self-charging robotic vacuum is a reliable and inexpensive robot vacuum. It has BoostIQ Technology giving you that extra suction power for a thorough cleaning. This robot vacuum is normally priced at $127 but it’s discounted to only $117 from Amazon until January 20, when you use the extra $10 Amazon coupon. Simply click on the checkbox to add the $10-off discount and it will be applied to your order.

