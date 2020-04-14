Your energy savings start now with our exclusive Nest Thermostat deal

If you been watching for Nest Thermostat deals, here’s your chance: Digital Trends partnered with Dailysteals to offer our readers a $60 total savings on the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. The Nest Learning Thermostat normally sells for $250, but Dailysteals has it on sale for $210. When you take advantage of our exclusive offer and enter coupon code DTNEST at checkout, you’ll pay just $190 — a $60 savings.

Nest’s Learning Thermostat goes a giant step further than most smart thermostats — you don’t have to set up schedules. Just set the temperature as you usually would at various times of the day, and the Nest device monitors the changes and learns your preferences. Within just a few days, the Nest Learning Thermostat takes over and automatically adjusts the temperature 24/7 the way you used to do it manually.

Once the Nest Learning Thermostat configures itself, you can expect to save an average of 10% to 12% on heating bills and up to 15% on cooling bills. The thermostat also tracks the weather to be sure to start heating or cooling as needed to maintain your home temperature at your preferred comfort level. To help you save money on heating and cooling costs when no one is home, the Nest automatically adjusts the settings after you depart.

When you use the Nest mobile app, you can monitor or adjust your home temperature from any location. The app also lets you check your energy consumption history, so you view how much energy you used on different days.

The Nest also gives feedback for energy-savings usage. When the temperature you choose will save energy, a green leaf appears on the Nest’s display. Ordinarily, the display stays dim, but when it’s aware you are in the room, it lights up so you can easily view the time, temperature, or weather.

This deal is for the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel, module T3017US. The thermostat comes in retail packaging and is backed by a 2-year Google warranty.

To get the best deal for the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, use the coupon code DTNEST at checkout. You can also click on the button below to have the discount applied automatically when you make the purchase.

