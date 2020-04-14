  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Your energy savings start now with our exclusive Nest Thermostat deal

By

If you been watching for Nest Thermostat deals, here’s your chance: Digital Trends partnered with Dailysteals to offer our readers a $60 total savings on the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. The Nest Learning Thermostat normally sells for $250, but Dailysteals has it on sale for $210. When you take advantage of our exclusive offer and enter coupon code DTNEST at checkout, you’ll pay just $190 — a $60 savings.

Buy Now

Nest’s Learning Thermostat goes a giant step further than most smart thermostats — you don’t have to set up schedules. Just set the temperature as you usually would at various times of the day, and the Nest device monitors the changes and learns your preferences. Within just a few days, the Nest Learning Thermostat takes over and automatically adjusts the temperature 24/7 the way you used to do it manually.

Once the Nest Learning Thermostat configures itself, you can expect to save an average of 10% to 12% on heating bills and up to 15% on cooling bills. The thermostat also tracks the weather to be sure to start heating or cooling as needed to maintain your home temperature at your preferred comfort level. To help you save money on heating and cooling costs when no one is home, the Nest automatically adjusts the settings after you depart.

When you use the Nest mobile app, you can monitor or adjust your home temperature from any location. The app also lets you check your energy consumption history, so you view how much energy you used on different days.

The Nest also gives feedback for energy-savings usage. When the temperature you choose will save energy, a green leaf appears on the Nest’s display. Ordinarily, the display stays dim, but when it’s aware you are in the room, it lights up so you can easily view the time, temperature, or weather.

This deal is for the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel, module T3017US. The thermostat comes in retail packaging and is backed by a 2-year Google warranty.

To get the best deal for the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, use the coupon code DTNEST at checkout. You can also click on the button below to have the discount applied automatically when you make the purchase.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smart home devices for 2020

echo dot gen 3 with clock vs nest mini google

The best space heaters for 2020

Nest vs. Ecobee: Which one is the better smart thermostat?

Ecobee4 smart thermostat dog

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for April 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for April 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for April 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2020

Best deals on Bowflex fitness equipment for April 2020

The best oven deals for April 2020

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

Best cheap microwave deals for April 2020

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Beat back pain with the best standing desk deals for April 2020

Woman working at standing desk

The best cheap Dell laptop deals for April 2020

Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for April 2020

The best cell phone plan deals for April 2020: Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and more