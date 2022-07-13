I used the Logitech G915 TKL almost every day last year. It’s one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy, and although I’ve moved on to my own custom mechanical keyboard, the G915 is my go-to gaming keyboard. It’s down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day, with Amazon knocking nearly $70 off what it usually sells for.

My main criticism of my Logitech G915 TKL review was that it was too expensive. Listing for $230 and selling for around $210, it’s definitely more expensive than it should be. Prime Day changes that. It’s down to $143, shaving 38% off the list price. That’s the best price I’ve seen for the G915 TKL, which went for $210 on Amazon just days ago.

The G915 TKL is worth it at list price, even though that price is high. With the Prime Day deal today, it’s a steal. If you want a high-quality mechanical gaming keyboard that can last for years, I wouldn’t pass up on the offer today.

Although the G915 TKL is a mechanical keyboard, it’s not like the dozens of other gaming peripherals you’ll find on Prime Day. It uses low-profile switches and key caps, making it look like a gamer’s take on Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It’s remarkably thin overall at only 0.9 inches thick, and it’s wireless, so it looks great sitting on a desk.

The low-profile form strikes a balance between gaming and typing that I can’t seem to get enough of. There are keyboards that do one or the other better, but precious few that do both at the level of quality the G915 TKL offers. It’s the short travel and snappy switches that make the difference, as the keyboard feels more responsive than most.

Logitech offers three switch types, but only one is on sale for Prime Day. Luckily, it’s my favorite: the tactile switch. It gets close to a Cherry Brown switch, offering tactile feedback while you’re typing, without the obnoxious click that comes along with Cherry Blue switches. You can pick up the linear or clicky switches on Amazon, but they aren’t on sale for Prime Day.

For around $140, the G915 TKL is offering a lot. The typing and gaming experiences are great, but it also comes with per-key RGB lighting, Bluetooth and Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless, and a metal volume wheel. I may use a custom keyboard now, but I’d be first in line to buy the G915 TKL at this price if I didn’t already spend over $200 for it. Don’t make the same mistake as me.

