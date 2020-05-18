Starting an active lifestyle doesn’t always mean getting expensive equipment or going to the gym. But if you’re serious about monitoring your fitness level, it’s only sensible to arm yourself with a fitness tracker. Right now, Amazon and REI are offering discounts on various Fitbit and Garmin models as part of early Memorial Day sales. Save up to $100 on the Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Ionic, Garmin Forerunner 45, and Garmin Instinct when you order them today.

Fitbit Charge 3 – $99, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 3 was our former pick for the best fitness tracker before being knocked down by the Fitbit Charge 4. This model flaunts a streamlined and lightweight design that looks nice on both women and men, complete with concave profile that hugs the wrist comfortably. An aerospace-grade case and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 composition makes it tough enough to survive the rigors of a good workout.

Under the hood, the Fitbit Charge 3 carries a full suite of tracking functionalities – from basic all-day tracking to analyzing workouts and activities. It also allows you to set specific metric goals for over 15 different types of exercises and receive alerts to get you moving. Other features you’ll love include the SP02 sensor for measuring blood oxygen, the swim mode for tracking laps and distances in the water, the Fitbit Sleep Score program for better sleep, and the auto-stop feature for automatically pausing exercise mode (perfect for runners).

Aside from being a full-featured fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3 also fares well as a smartwatch. It lets you answer or reject calls, receive and respond to text messages, and get social media notifications. You can pick it up now on Amazon at a discounted price of $99 – that’s $51 off its usual price tag.

BUY NOW

Fitbit Ionic – $149, was $250

The Fitbit Ionic is a fashionable accessory and fitness tracker in one. This multisport watch comes packed with various modes that are specifically designed to track metrics for activities like swimming, biking, and running. Tracking is quick and simple, but in case you forget to do so, you can count on its SmartTrack feature to automatically do it for you. On-screen coaching is available as well if you want guidance throughout your fitness journey.

The device’s activity-tracking prowess is further enhanced with GPS and GLONASS in place. There’s also a PurePulse heart rate monitor which gives you a comprehensive rundown of calories burnt and sleep patterns, helping you gain a better understanding of your health and fitness over time. Move reminders can be activated as well to help you get fit and stay active.

Running on FitbitOS, the Fitbit Ionic doesn’t lag behind app alerts and other smart notifications. It also has enough storage to accommodate up to 300 songs as well as stream music from Pandora, meaning you can rock out with your favorite tunes while working out. For battery life, it’s estimated to last from 10 hours to several days depending on the mode of usage. Now’s your chance to score this amazing device for $101 less, or for only $149 on Amazon.

BUY NOW

Garmin Forerunner 45 – $150, was $200

As its moniker suggests, the Forerunner 45 belongs to Garmin’s lineup of watches that are specifically targeted for runners. It has GPS built in which eliminates the need for you to bring your phone during your runs. Running metrics — including distance, pace, and intervals – are recorded by the watch. You can get free adaptive workouts from Garmin Coach or come up with your own custom training plans on the Garmin Connect online fitness community.

Apart from tracking runs, the tracker is equipped with wrist-based heart rate technology that monitors your heart rate 24/7. It also has a whole bunch of other all-day activity-tracking functions for energy, sleep, and stress. Additionally, it’s capable of sending Incident Detection alerts (real-time location included) to notify your emergency contacts in the event of certain incidents, such as a collapse during a run or a bike crash

As a smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is able to receive smart notifications for calls and texts. It can also be used to control and play music on your connected phone. Order yours now on REI and score a cool $50 in savings.

BUY NOW

Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition – $250, was $300

The sporty, rugged, and durable build of the Garmin Instinct is truly made for the outdoors. Its entire profile consists of a chemically strengthened glass with a raised bezel for screen protection, a fiber-reinforced polymer casing for resistance to scratching, and silicone straps for comfortable and breathable wear. The watch is constructed to meet U.S. military standards for water, thermal, and shock resistance, and with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, it makes a great companion for rigorous activities and challenging environments. What’s more, this edition specifically comes pre-loaded with tactical features such as stealth mode, night vision compatibility mode, Jumpmaster, waypoint projection, and dual-position GPS formatting.

This Garmin multisport GPS smartwatch can track over 25 activities, including biking, swimming, running, rowing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Each activity comes with a set of data that you can scroll through for easy viewing. Running, for instance, includes pace, distance, and heart rate zone. Additionally, the watch covers major health and wellness tracking. These include metrics related to sleep, calories, steps, stress, and breathing as well as move alerts. Accompanying apps like Garmin Explore and Garmin Connect just make the experience even better.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Garmin Instinct is capable of controlling music and receiving smart alerts. Notifications are not actionable but should be enough to keep you connected. Its battery life is estimated to last for 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours when used in GPS mode. Currently discounted at $250, it really hits the sweet spot between price and features. Order now on REI while on sale.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations