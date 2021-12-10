  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is $50 OFF — perfect for holiday gifting

Jennifer Allen
By
A Fitbit Charge 5 displaying the home screen on a wearer opening a door.
Yoona Wagener / Digital Trends

With $50 off the usual price, the latest Fitbit Charge 5 at Best Buy is easily one of the best Fitbit deals going on right now. Normally priced at $180, it’s down to just $130 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Sure to help you keep more active, this is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a great gift idea that will arrive in time for Christmas, or simply if you’re keen to get more fit in the new year.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly advanced fitness tracker, adding plenty of great features to the popular Fitbit range of devices. It’s stylish and offers a comfortable design, and that’s just for a start — it’s also loaded with plenty of advanced health metrics which instantly make it one of the best Fitbits available right now.

Besides the usual variety of tracking capabilities, like steps, heart rate, calorie intake, through Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes technology, the Fitbit Charge 5 goes much further. It has an EDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity in your skin’s sweat levels, suggesting if you may be stressed. It also has an ECG facility so it can assess your heart for heart rhythm irregularities. High and low heart rate notifications can also be sent to your phone if there are any other issues. It also tracks your oxygen saturation levels, how well you’re sleeping, and monitors your heart rate 24/7. It’s a great way of monitoring every part of your health, not just how far you’ve walked.

Besides that, the Fitbit Charge 5 has built-in GPS and a daily readiness score so it can assess how hard you should work out each day. Up to seven days of battery life means it’s all fairly low maintenance, too, so you can spend more time living rather than having to regularly recharge your device. It looks great as well, so it’ll easily fit into your lifestyle and not just be useful when you’re exercising.

Normally priced at $180, the elegant and practical Fitbit Charge 5 is down to just $130 right now at Best Buy. If you buy it today, you’ll get it in time for Christmas. It’s a great gift idea for you or your loved ones so you won’t be disappointed. Buy it now while stocks last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 just got a rare price cut – now $200

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch touch screen shown in four colors.

Cyberpunk 2077 is as impressive as it is janky one year later

V looking very angry in Cyberpunk 2077.

What does the metaverse mean for smart homes?

access music streaming services on echo show 15

The 10 best video games of 2021

Samus, Colt from Deathloop, and Selene from Returnal stand against a stylized yellow backdrop.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more

Udo Kier in Swan Song.

How to watch Blue Origin’s third space tourism flight on Saturday

New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas for the NS-16 mission on July 20, 2021.

Surprise! Google Pixel 6 just got a price cut for the holidays

Google Pixel 6 in Seafoam color.

The Xbox Series S is in stock, arrives by Christmas, and has a discount!

XBOX SERIES S + Bundle

Everything announced at the 2021 Game Awards

A Game Awards statue stands against a smoky blue backdrop.

Universal movies to hit Peacock as early as 45 days after debuting in theaters

A person watching TV.

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League isn’t coming to past-gen consoles

suicide squad gameplay trailer 1200

Google Play Games is coming to Windows PCs in 2022

Image of Google Play game running on a Windows PC.