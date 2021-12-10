Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is $50 OFF — perfect for holiday gifting

With $50 off the usual price, the latest Fitbit Charge 5 at Best Buy is easily one of the best Fitbit deals going on right now. Normally priced at $180, it’s down to just $130 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Sure to help you keep more active, this is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a great gift idea that will arrive in time for Christmas, or simply if you’re keen to get more fit in the new year.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a truly advanced fitness tracker, adding plenty of great features to the popular Fitbit range of devices. It’s stylish and offers a comfortable design, and that’s just for a start — it’s also loaded with plenty of advanced health metrics which instantly make it one of the best Fitbits available right now.

Besides the usual variety of tracking capabilities, like steps, heart rate, calorie intake, through Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes technology, the Fitbit Charge 5 goes much further. It has an EDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity in your skin’s sweat levels, suggesting if you may be stressed. It also has an ECG facility so it can assess your heart for heart rhythm irregularities. High and low heart rate notifications can also be sent to your phone if there are any other issues. It also tracks your oxygen saturation levels, how well you’re sleeping, and monitors your heart rate 24/7. It’s a great way of monitoring every part of your health, not just how far you’ve walked.

Besides that, the Fitbit Charge 5 has built-in GPS and a daily readiness score so it can assess how hard you should work out each day. Up to seven days of battery life means it’s all fairly low maintenance, too, so you can spend more time living rather than having to regularly recharge your device. It looks great as well, so it’ll easily fit into your lifestyle and not just be useful when you’re exercising.

Normally priced at $180, the elegant and practical Fitbit Charge 5 is down to just $130 right now at Best Buy. If you buy it today, you’ll get it in time for Christmas. It’s a great gift idea for you or your loved ones so you won’t be disappointed. Buy it now while stocks last.

