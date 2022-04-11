Start tracking your steps with the Fitbit Charge 5, and save $50 today

While smartwatch deals continue to increase in popularity, some shoppers prefer fitness trackers, which are wearable devices that focus on health-related features. If you’re planning to buy one, you might want to take a look at the available Fitbit deals, as the brand is offering different models that cater to all kinds of needs and budgets. One of its most popular products, the Fitbit Charge 5, is currently on sale with a $50 discount from Lenovo, bringing the wearable device’s price down to just $130 from its original price of $180.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the top overall option in Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers because it offers a wide range of features at a relatively affordable price. Fitbit upgraded the fitness tracker with softer lines, more premium materials, and an overall more durable construction compared with its predecessor, while maintaining a comfortable design so that you’ll be even happier to wear it the whole day, and even while you’re sleeping. With a battery life that can last up to a whole week on a single charge, it’s more than likely that you’ll forget that you’re wearing the Fitbit Charge 5.

If you need a motivator for your exercise routines, the Fitbit Charge 5 will do the job because it automatically tracks different workouts, and it also comes with a step counter, heart rate monitoring, sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen saturation, electrodermal activity stress level analysis, and ECG assessments. However, while the device comes with all these fitness-focused features, it also functions well as a smartwatch with its support for Google Fast Pair for Android devices, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay, and notifications from your paired smartphone.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re looking for a trustworthy companion for your daily workouts, the Fitbit Charge 5 will prove to be a valuable addition to your fitness equipment. You don’t have to think twice about buying the wearable device because it’s available from Lenovo for just $130, down $50 from its original price of $180. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to avail yourself of this discount. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Fitbit Charge 5.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations