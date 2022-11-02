Fitbit deals usually focus on older models but right now, you can save a huge $100 off the latest Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at Walmart. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to $200 for a limited time only, making it an incredibly appealing offer for anyone looking to own a smartwatch for less. We can’t see this deal sticking around for long so here’s our quick look at why it’s worth your attention.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2

One of the best Fitbits around, the Fitbit Sense 2 https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/fitbit-sense-2-review/ is a highly capable smartwatch that puts the focus on fitness and health while also looking very stylish and cool. It’s Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch yet. Tied into the Fitbit ecosystem, it will easily track all the calories you burn throughout the day, monitor any workouts you perform, as well as keep an eye on your heart rate courtesy of its 24/7 tracking sensor. However, it goes much further than your average Fitbit or fitness wearable.

Fitbit and the Fitbit Sense 2 appreciate that health and well-being is more than just how much you walk throughout the day. That’s why it has a continuous EDA sensor that helps you identify stress and then learn how to manage it with the daily Stress Management Score keeping you informed. There’s also a daily Sleep Score to see how well you slept. Other features include SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate variability tracking, and other insights. It can even detect if you have an irregular heart rhythm, much like many of the best smartwatches. A daily readiness score means you know exactly which days you should push yourself a little, building up Active Zone Minutes, and which days you’d be better off cutting back and resting up.

Simple to use with easy-to-understand scoring yet also very intelligent when it comes to tracking your well-being, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great option for anyone looking for a new smartwatch. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to only $200 at Walmart saving you a chunky $100 off the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself, buy it now while the deal is still available.

