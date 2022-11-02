 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The new Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracker smartwatch is $100 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

Fitbit deals usually focus on older models but right now, you can save a huge $100 off the latest Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at Walmart. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to $200 for a limited time only, making it an incredibly appealing offer for anyone looking to own a smartwatch for less. We can’t see this deal sticking around for long so here’s our quick look at why it’s worth your attention.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

One of the best Fitbits around, the Fitbit Sense 2 https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/fitbit-sense-2-review/ is a highly capable smartwatch that puts the focus on fitness and health while also looking very stylish and cool. It’s Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch yet. Tied into the Fitbit ecosystem, it will easily track all the calories you burn throughout the day, monitor any workouts you perform, as well as keep an eye on your heart rate courtesy of its 24/7 tracking sensor. However, it goes much further than your average Fitbit or fitness wearable.

Fitbit and the Fitbit Sense 2 appreciate that health and well-being is more than just how much you walk throughout the day. That’s why it has a continuous EDA sensor that helps you identify stress and then learn how to manage it with the daily Stress Management Score keeping you informed. There’s also a daily Sleep Score to see how well you slept. Other features include SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate variability tracking, and other insights. It can even detect if you have an irregular heart rhythm, much like many of the best smartwatches. A daily readiness score means you know exactly which days you should push yourself a little, building up Active Zone Minutes, and which days you’d be better off cutting back and resting up.

Simple to use with easy-to-understand scoring yet also very intelligent when it comes to tracking your well-being, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great option for anyone looking for a new smartwatch. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to only $200 at Walmart saving you a chunky $100 off the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself, buy it now while the deal is still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 3 at Best Buy for October Prime Day
Fitbit Versa 3 on wrist
This powerful Shark air purifier is $100 off in the Prime Early Access Sale
shark air purifier deal amazon prime day 2022 max
Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 fitbit deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Hurry! Dell’s cheap everyday laptop just got even cheaper with this deal
The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.
Best MacBook deals and sales for November 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative has an early Black Friday deal today
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with stylus and keyboard against a white background.
Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals: Prices from $410
A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022