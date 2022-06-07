When it comes to tracking down smartwatch deals, many people have an eye out for a discount on the Apple Watch. But many of the best smartwatches see discounts much more frequently than the Apple Watch, and there are a lot of smartwatches out there that are just as capable. Among them is the Fitbit Sense, which is seeing a $100 discount at REI today. This makes for one of the most impressive smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it costs just $200, and is regularly priced at $300.

If some Fitbit deals are really speaking to you, know you’ll be getting just about everything one could hope for in a smartwatch with the Fitbit Sense. It’s an advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body, and is built to guide you toward better health with sleep and fitness tracking, an ECG app, and stress management. In fact, we find the Fitbit Sense to be one of the best wearable sleep trackers, as it tracks your time in light, deep and REM sleep, and it has a Smart Wake alarm feature that can wake you up during the optimal stage of sleep.

In addition to its sleep tracking features, the Fitbit Sense makes a great option for fitness nuts and workout warriors. It has a built-in GPS to track your runs, hikes, rides, and other outdoor workouts, and it does so all in its own, without the need to keep a clunky smartphone with you while you workout. A workout intensity map shows your heart rate changes throughout your workout, and it’s even capable of tracking the level of oxygen in your blood to help you learn when there may be an indication of changes to your wellness. The Fitbit Sense is water resistant to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the pool or in the shower, and voice features for things like weather and reminders integrate with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Handy, capable, and offering more affordability than most Apple Watch deals can provide, the Fitbit Sense is just $200 at REI today. That’s an impressive savings of $100, as the popular smartwatch typically costs $300. Free shipping is included and you can even pick it up in store or curbside in most areas.

