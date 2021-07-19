  1. Deals
Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Charge both get massive discounts at Best Buy

Summer is the best time to realize our fitness goals and set new ones, and that’s never been easier than with the Fitbit deals available right now. In fact, Best Buy is offering some incredible opportunities to up your health and fitness score with great deals on Fitbits. For a limited time, you can score $30 off the Fitbit Charge 4; at the same time, you can save $70 on a Fitbit sense. These are great deals that can not only save you cash but also help keep you fit and healthy, so don’t let them leave you in the dust.

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker — $100, was $130

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a top-tier fitness tracker for your everyday athlete or serious fitness enthusiast who’s looking for a tracker that also has some good smart features, impressive battery life, and GPS. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a subtle, clean design, with a haptic button on its side — making it extra easy to control smart features like handling notifications from your smartphone. And the fitness tracking capabilities are endless, including HIIT workouts, circuit training, spinning, weight workouts, and even golf. For swimmers, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters. And the GPS helps in a myriad of ways, providing info on distance, pace, speed, heart rate, and more. This model’s GPS tracker proved even more accurate than Apple Watch’s. Possibly the best part is that the battery life is amazing. Fitbit has made the battery a priority here, and depending on how much you use the GPS features, your Fitbit will have juice for an entire week on a single charge.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health & Fitness Smartwatch — $230, was $300

When our reviewers looked at the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense, they noted the overall superiority of the Sense but honed in on its health features, especially the Sense’s ability to monitor EDA, ECG, and skin temperature (not to mention the free six-month Fitbit Premium trial, which ups potential fitness benefits exponentially). You’ll also love the built-in voice assistant, which allows you to use Google Assistant or Alexa to get news and weather, set reminders, or coordinate with your smart home. If you have your phone with you, you can also make calls from your wrist, which can be hugely helpful for those of us with busy schedules. Yet this is a smartwatch ultimately geared towards helping you monitor, maintain, and achieve better health. While the Fitbit Sense can track many activities that your average fitness tracker or smartwatch can, there are few other smartwatches that can so accurately measure things like skin temperature, ECG, and electrodermal activity (EDA), helping you scan your stress levels, and stay relaxed, rested, and productive.

