The Fitbit Versa 2 just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

A great fitness smartwatch doesn’t have to cost a fortune with the Fitbit Versa 2 down to just $150 at Walmart for a limited time only. A saving of $50, this is a great time to snap up the stylish fitness watch, especially if you’re looking to get fitter while you head back to class this Fall. You’ll need to be quick though as we’re expecting stock to be strictly limited and liable to end soon. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.

In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we admired how affordable the smartwatch is while still offering extensive fitness tracking tools, a multi-day battery life, and on-device music storage. Reduced by $50, it’s even better value for money. Easily one of the best Fitbits out there, when you look at the differences between the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2, you’ll notice it’s a pretty sweet deal for the money. Check back even further and look at the differences between the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa and you’ll see how far it’s come.

Basically, you get benefits like notifications to your wrist at all times, built-in voice controls, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and so much more. This includes an always-on display mode, a battery life that keeps it going for over 6 days, plus things like the option to control your Spotify app, play 300+ songs from your wrist, and the convenience that comes from Fitbit Pay too. Think of an Apple Watch but cheaper (and a little less stylish) and this is what you’re getting with the Fitbit Versa 2. If you’re a student on a budget, it’s a great way to enjoy all the benefits of a smartwatch for less than many of its rivals.

Ordinarily priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa 2 is down to just $150 at Walmart right now making it an extra sweet deal. You won’t be disappointed at how productive this makes you or how much time and effort it’ll save you.

More wearable deals

If you’re considering a different type of Fitbit, we have all the best Fitbit deals rounded up for you to check out. As well as that, there are plenty of awesome smartwatch deals including the best Apple Watch deals and the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals if you’re looking for something a bit more high-end to add to your wrist.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations