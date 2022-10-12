If you want to get a head start on holiday gift shopping or are looking for deals for yourself, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is an excellent chance to score bargains significantly ahead of the Black Friday rush. Alternately called October Prime Day, Prime Day 2022, or even Prime Day 2, this unprecedented second Amazon Prime sale prompted other retailers to join in. Amazon has plenty of Prime Day deals, sure, but don’t overlook the Best Buy Prime Day deals with savings targeted at the tech goods that so many of us have on our wish lists. Best Buy’s deal for the Fitbit Versa 3 health and fitness smartwatch is a case in point. The Fitbit Versa 3 is on sale for $150, a $50 savings from its normal $200 price.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is an excellent smartwatch choice whether you track your fitness for better health or if you monitor your health and vital signs to guide your workouts. If you sign up for an optional Fitbit Premium membership, the Versa 3 can give you a Daily Readiness score to guide your exercise or recovery based on health readings and exercise tracking. A six-month membership of Fitbit Premium is included with the watch. The Versa 3’s continuous heart rate monitor can report on your sleep quality, exercise levels, and more. If you are concerned about an irregular heart rhythm, you can configure the Versa 3 to alert you to potential episodes of AFib (atrial fibrillation). The Versa 3 also tracks and can display your blood oxygen levels as an indicator of your current ability to process and send oxygen to all parts of your body.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a lineup of highly useful features on its own and even more functionality when paired with a nearby smartphone. The Versa 3 is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can talk to the watch to check the news or weather, control smart home devices, set alarms or alert timers, and more. The watch has a built-in GPS so you can track your route and distance when you leave your smartphone behind. If your smartphone is within Bluetooth range, you can receive text, call, and app alerts and notifications, and more.

Avid fitness fans and athletes, as well as people who want to monitor their health on an ongoing basis, will find significant value in the Fitbit Versa 3. If that sounds like you or someone on your gift list, consider this early chance to save this fall. Pay just $150 for a Fitbit Versa 3 instead of the $200 list price to save $50 during Best Buy’s Prime Day sale.

Editors' Recommendations