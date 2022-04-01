If you’ve been eying the best Fitbit deals, we’ve just found one of the most attractive in the form of the Fitbit Versa 3 at REI. Normally priced at $230, it’s down to just $180 at REI saving you 22% off the regular price. Easily one of the most appealing fitness trackers out there right now, if you’re looking to spruce up your healthy habits, you’re going to love how well this works. Snap it up now while stocks last.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is effectively the ideal wear-and-forget fitness tracker. Packed full of features, it offers a week-long battery life and an incredibly comfortable fit that means you really won’t think about it too often. If you’ve been wondering which Fitbit is best for you, it’s almost certainly this one. It looks as cool as a smartwatch while offering all the practicalities of the Fitbit ecosystem, making it a great all-rounder. The Fitbit Versa 3 has a built-in GPS so it can track your pace and distance, even without your phone being nearby, making it super useful.

Alongside that, you can set goals and get real-time stats on track runs and other workouts, with a choice of more than 20 exercise modes. At all times, the Fitbit Versa 3 monitors your heart rate so that it can use that information to calculate when you should push yourself and step up in the intensity during your exercise routine. It even monitors your sleep, providing you with a Sleep Score to help you understand your sleep quality. For those moments of downtime, you also get call, text, and app notifications, plus you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, as well as control Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora with the watch. It’s a really sleek device with a lot to love about it.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is packed full of features, all while looking really stylish and feeling great on your wrist. Normally priced at $230, it’s down to just $180 at REI saving you a huge $50 off the usual price. An appealing proposition for anyone who wants to monitor their health a little better than before, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the smartwatch you’ll wonder how you managed to do without.

