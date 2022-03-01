The best Fitbits can vary depending on your needs, but what we do know is that the Fitbit Versa 3 is a pretty great option for everyone. Right now, there are some amazing deals on the fantastic smartwatch. If you’re keen to snag one, read on while we tell you all about it. This is just one of the many Fitbit deals going on right now. Alternatively, we have plenty of great smartwatch deals narrowed down too.

Why Buy

Stylish appearance

Great battery life

Fitbit ecosystem is great

GPS built-in

We loved the Fitbit Versa 3 when we reviewed it last year. Describing it as the perfect everyday wear-and-forget fitness tracker, it has a ton to love about it. At its simplest, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear, but it’s also so much more than that. Even when comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Apple Watch SE, there was a lot to make us favor the Fitbit Versa 3. Much of that is thanks to its remarkable six-day battery life which blows all other smartwatches out of the water in terms of convenience. It’s truly the device you can wear and not really think about for a while to come.

It’s incredibly smart too. It has a built-in GPS so you can track all your workouts without your phone. That includes running, cycling, hiking, and pretty much any other form of activity you can think of. A workout intensity map helps you see where you’ve really pushed yourself. There’s also Fitbit’s Active Zone Minute system which shows you when you’re putting the effort in and where you need to try a bit harder.

That’s aided by Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology so you can track your workouts 24/7 without a problem. It also helps at night with the ability to check your nightly blood oxygen levels too in case of any problems. The Fitbit app offers extensive metrics on its dashboard so you can always see what’s going on.

When you’re resting, it’s also possible to use the Fitbit Versa 3 with your smart home. It has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in so you can speak to it to get the latest news, set reminders and alarms, or control your smart home all without pressing a button. Finally, there’s great music and podcast functionality here too courtesy of Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora support.

When are the Best Fitbit Versa 3 Deals?

Today is always a good day to snap up a Fitbit Versa 3 if you’re looking to get more active and have a gadget hold you accountable. However, if you’re willing to hold out to save money, there are some key times of year where the best deals happen.

Generally, Prime Day is a great bet. Coming in the middle of the year, it’s usually a good time to get more active purchases out of the way. That way, you can spend the summer enjoying your new purchase when you’re most likely to be active anyhow. However, by waiting until Prime Day, you may feel like you need to hold off on your workout plans and it makes far more sense to buy now to enjoy your purchase immediately. With no guarantee of when Prime Day will actually be in the summer, you could miss out on some great weather in the meantime.

Other times of the year for great Fitbit Versa 3 deals are predictable. You know that little thing called Black Friday? It and Cyber Monday are a pretty great time to buy new gadgets, especially things like smartwatches. However, you’ve got to wait a while to get there. Not until late November, you’ve got a long wait ahead of you plus your finances may be a bit more stretched then by holiday spending. If you’re looking to improve your life now and focus on being healthier — you should start now. After all, spring is on the way and it’s a great time to run or hike more often and get into healthier habits.

While all of these dates are the best times to buy anything, particularly something technology-based, there’s no guarantee it will actually be cheaper than right now. Sometimes, these big sales days simply offer incremental discounts and rely on you being keen to buy because of the hype surrounding the sale. If you know a Fitbit Versa 3 is for you, buy it now. That way you can enjoy it for longer and it’s still a fantastic investment to make your lifestyle healthier than ever before.

