Amazon recently cut prices on Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches. Miss the Rakuten sale in April? While Rakuten has sold out of its stock, Amazon is matching Rakuten’s price, saving you up to 20%. The entry-level Versa is down to $180, and the flagship Ionic smartwatch is now just $200.

We think both watches are great buys, even more so for fitness enthusiasts. While the smartwatches from Apple and Samsung are high-quality devices, fitness is something of an afterthought. Both the Fitbit Ionic and Versa are fitness watches first and foremost, just as you’d expect from a fitness tracker manufacturer.

Fitbit Versa:

Fitbit Ionic:

With the Versa, you have your choice of black or silver with a gray band, and two band options with a rose gold case — either peach or periwinkle. Three options are available with the Ionic, silver with a blue/gray band, charcoal with a smoke gray band, and burnt orange with a slate blue band.

So which one is better? While the Versa is the cheaper model (but the newer one), it’s not as fully featured as the Ionic. The Versa doesn’t have built in GPS, and there’s no NFC support. The lack of GPS is probably the bigger loss for most fitness junkies: you’ll need to carry your phone with you to get better distance accuracy with the Versa — but not with the Ionic.

Either watch is solid, though, so you won’t go wrong purchasing either of them. The Ionic is a better choice for those who prefer a more smartwatch-like experience, while the Versa might be a better choice for more budget-conscious folks. In our opinion, the Versa is ever-so-slightly better overall, mainly due to its better design.

Check out the chart below to get a better idea of the differences between the two (there aren’t many). Act quickly though, as Amazon has already sold out of a good deal of their models of either watch, so this deal is likely to be gone in the not-too-distant future.

