Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slices Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices by up to 20%

Ed Oswald
By
amazon fitbit versa and charge 3 valentines day sale

Amazon recently cut prices on Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches. Miss the Rakuten sale in April? While Rakuten has sold out of its stock, Amazon is matching Rakuten’s price, saving you up to 20%. The entry-level Versa is down to $180, and the flagship Ionic smartwatch is now just $200.

We think both watches are great buys, even more so for fitness enthusiasts. While the smartwatches from Apple and Samsung are high-quality devices, fitness is something of an afterthought. Both the Fitbit Ionic and Versa are fitness watches first and foremost, just as you’d expect from a fitness tracker manufacturer.

Fitbit Versa:

Fitbit Ionic:

With the Versa, you have your choice of black or silver with a gray band, and two band options with a rose gold case — either peach or periwinkle. Three options are available with the Ionic, silver with a blue/gray band, charcoal with a smoke gray band, and burnt orange with a slate blue band.

So which one is better? While the Versa is the cheaper model (but the newer one), it’s not as fully featured as the Ionic. The Versa doesn’t have built in GPS, and there’s no NFC support. The lack of GPS is probably the bigger loss for most fitness junkies: you’ll need to carry your phone with you to get better distance accuracy with the Versa — but not with the Ionic.

Either watch is solid, though, so you won’t go wrong purchasing either of them. The Ionic is a better choice for those who prefer a more smartwatch-like experience, while the Versa might be a better choice for more budget-conscious folks. In our opinion, the Versa is ever-so-slightly better overall, mainly due to its better design.

Check out the chart below to get a better idea of the differences between the two (there aren’t many). Act quickly though, as Amazon has already sold out of a good deal of their models of either watch, so this deal is likely to be gone in the not-too-distant future.

Looking for more great stuff? Both Fossil Men’s smartwatches and Apple Watch Series 4 are being discounted from Amazon just in time for Father’s Day. And be sure to check out smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, and more, prepared for you on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Health & Fitness

Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Amazon slashed prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches for Father's Day. With its location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, and music features, Garmin's Fenix 5 lineup lets you mix and match colors, face sizes, and materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon apple watch series 4 deals fathers day featured
Deals

All the best Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch deals just in time for Father’s Day

The Apple Watch Series 4 is no cheap device but if you've been waiting to jump on a deal, Amazon's has started discounting Apple's most sought-after wearable tech. With Father's Day less than two weeks away now is the perfect time to shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 1
Computing

Amazon deals on Netgear Wi-Fi routers cut prices by up to $100 today only

Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your smart home, your internet service speed doesn't matter. If you need better Wi-Fi coverage, Amazon has excellent discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers as today's Deals of the Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Ring’s Floodlight Cam motion-activated outdoor security camera gets a price cut

Home security with local management and remote access is one of the primary applications for smart home ecosystems. NewEgg dropped the price on the Ring Floodlight Cam, one of the best-known highly integrated smart home security devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ufc fight night stockholm on espn plus 153
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Smith on ESPN Plus

UFC Fight Night 153 is headed to Stockholm, with Sweden native Alexander Gustafsson facing American Anthony Smith this Saturday. If you want to watch it online, then here's how to start your ESPN Plus trial so you can stream it for free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon shatters price for best selling instant pot duo plus pressure cooker mini 1
Smart Home

Amazon halves price of bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker

Amazon shattered the price of its bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker, taking almost half off the $100 list price. This one-day deal is for the 3-quart mini version of the DUO Plus model, the perfect size for 1 or 2 people.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sony a9
Photography

Sony sales event saves you up to $1000 off on mirrorless digital cameras

Sony's Step Up to Sony sales event gives a handful of full-frame mirrorless cameras steep discounts. The Sony mirrorless camera deals include the A7 II, A7R II, A7R III, and the A9, with discounts as high as $1,000.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nutribullet and ninja blenders on sale at walmart nutri bullet
Deals

Walmart whips up great deals on NutriBullet and Ninja personal smoothie blenders

Looking for a delicious way to add more fruits and veg into your diet? Blenders by NutriBullet or Ninja might be just what you need. We've rounded up a list of some of the best blenders on sale at Walmart.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops the price on these Fossil men’s smartwatches for Father’s Day

Ties and socks are fine gifts when you’re a kid, but now that you’ve got a paycheck, it’s time to up your Father’s Day game. The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, now just $199 on Amazon, is the smartwatch your Dad didn’t know he needed.
Posted By William Hank
amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer
Smart Home

Amazon slashes the price of the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer for one day only

Fried food fans and health-conscious snack seekers both find a lot to love with the guilt-free 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer. Whether you use the Ninja to prepare fried chicken or veggie chips and jerky, the air fryer makes cooking fast and easy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes
Deals

UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes picks and predictions

UFC 238 is coming this Saturday, with a long-awaited bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes -- some of the best talent that the UFC roster has to offer -- for the bantamweight title. Read on to see are our picks for the main fights.
Posted By Lucas Coll