Walmart drops a great deal on the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR women’s smartwatch

Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit are among the most popular brands in the smartwatch sector, but they are not only players in the game. Fashion-forward brands Fossil has also jumped on the bandwagon, offering its own lineup of wearables that exude both style and smart functionalities. Walmart has the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR on sale right now along with a variety of smartwatches for women.

The Gen 4 Venture HR normally rings in at $275, but Walmart’s price cut makes it available at a much lower price of $179. This smartwatch deal applies to both the plain silver and silver with glitz variants. Whether you’re looking for a gift for yourself, your mother, or girlfriend, look no further.

Fossil is well known for its classic-looking timepieces, and the Gen 4 Venture HR is no exception. Its stainless-steel band oozes with sophistication, making it easy to pair with casual and formal looks. The dial is customizable to match your mood or outfit and can be personalized further with photos from Facebook or Instagram. Its 40mm case is also not bulky and doesn’t look awkward on the wrist.

Powered by Google’s Wear OS, this Fossil smartwatch is compatible with iPhones (iOS 9.3 and above) and Android phones (OS 4.4 and up). Both iPhone and Android users reported smooth syncing with the watch, although supported features may vary between platforms. Pairing via Bluetooth will enable smart notifications, app alerts, and control music playback, as well as contactless payments with Google Pay.

While not a full-fledged fitness wearable, the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR conveniently comes with a bunch of health features. It has an untethered GPS technology that can measure your run’s distance and a heart rate tracker that can monitor heart rate automatically during a workout. You can even track your laps while swimming as it’s water-resistant for up to 30 meters. The stainless-steel band can be swapped out with another compatible 18mm band should you wish to use the watch for sweaty workouts or activities.

From appearance to functionalities, you can never go wrong with the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR. Style up your wrist by ordering the plain silver or silver with glitz model from Walmart for only $179.

