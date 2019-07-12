Digital Trends
Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deal saves you $76 off Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch

Drake Hawkins
By
fossil gen4 venture hr smartwatch amazon pre prime day deal rose gold

We are getting more and more excited for the official launch of Amazon Prime Day 2019 on Monday, July 15. The hype is reaching peak levels this weekend with the dropping of several early deals for Samsung smartwatches, Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other tech wearables. One of these pre-event treats we found is the sweet 28% discount on the Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Check it out if you are looking to save on a classy wearable from one of the most popular watchmakers.

Get the Rose Gold Venture HR smartwatch on Amazon now at a discounted price of $199. This deal saves you $76 from its usual price of $275. And since this price drop happens before the much-awaited Prime Day event, we do not know how long supplies will last. Order yours today while stock is on hand.

First, let us quickly go over how the Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch looks. This elegant rose gold watch is a great-looking everyday accessory. It has a classic timepiece design that can match casual or formal outfits. And at 40mm, it is the perfect size for individuals with smaller wrists.

We know you are not getting a smartwatch just for the looks, you want functionality — and the Gen 4 Venture HR offers the features you expect in a wearable powered by Google’s Wear OS. Connect it to your smartphone through Bluetooth to receive notification and app alerts, control music, manage calendar, access Google Pay, and more. However, you might encounter limited capabilities if you are connecting to an iOS device.

As its name suggests, Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR has a heart rate monitor. This feature is perfectly complemented by its GPS capabilities and the built-in Google Fit app. With this smartwatch, you can keep track of your performance during every workout. And if you do not find the rose gold strap comfortable for fitness activities, you can always change it to any of the compatible 18mm designs.

Mix fashion and function with the Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Get yours from Amazon now at just $199 instead of its normal $275. This 28% discount may only be available until Prime Day lasts, so make sure to place your order today.

Want to know what else is in store for you on Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals? Find early Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

