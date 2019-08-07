Share

More than just a fashionable accessory, smartwatches have quickly proven to be great gadgets that help us stay connected even while on the move. With Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and many others releasing models in today’s bustling market, it was only a matter of time for traditional watch brands like Fossil jumped on the bandwagon.

Walmart has slashed $96 off the $275 price tag of the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR Women’s Smartwatch.

Smartwatches pack a lot of features, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of style. Fossil’s Gen 4 Venture HR exudes class and elegance with an 18mm stainless steel band, along with customizable dials to match your current mood or outfit. You can even make it more you by personalizing select watch faces with photos from your social media. As for the case, at 40mm, it shouldn’t look bulky or call too much attention.

The Gen 4 Venture HR is powered by Google’s Wear OS, which works on both Android and iOS devices (features may vary between platforms). This smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, as well as built-in GPS to enhance its activity tracking abilities. Google Fit is the pre-installed health app that guides you toward reaching your fitness goals with recommendations from the American Heart Association and World Health Organization.

Bluetooth connectivity enables you to receive smart notifications, app alerts, and control music playback, as well asd make contactless payments with Google Pay. Wearability isn’t an issue even when it comes to plunging into a pool. The Gen 4 Venture HR is water-esistant up to 30 meters, so you can track your laps while swimming in shallow water. Should the stainless steel band seem uncomfortable during sweaty workouts, you can simply swap out the strap with another compatible 18mm band.

Getthe most bang for your buck with a smartwatch that boasts of tons of functionality and sheer style. Fossil’s Gen 4 Venture HR Women’s Smartwatch can be the next shiny object to embellish your bare wrist for just $180 on Walmart.

Looking for more options? Feel free to browse through other smartwatches that suit your budget, fitness trackers, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.