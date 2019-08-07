Deals

Get the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR women’s smartwatch for $96 less on Walmart

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
fossil women gen4 venture hr amazon gen 4 w

More than just a fashionable accessory, smartwatches have quickly proven to be great gadgets that help us stay connected even while on the move. With Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and many others releasing models in today’s bustling market, it was only a matter of time for traditional watch brands like Fossil jumped on the bandwagon.

Walmart has slashed $96 off the $275 price tag of the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR Women’s Smartwatch.

Smartwatches pack a lot of features, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of style. Fossil’s Gen 4  Venture HR exudes class and elegance with an 18mm stainless steel band, along with customizable dials to match your current mood or outfit. You can even make it more you by personalizing select watch faces with photos from your social media. As for the case, at 40mm, it shouldn’t look bulky or call too much attention.

The Gen 4 Venture HR is powered by Google’s Wear OS, which works on both Android and iOS devices (features may vary between platforms). This smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, as well as built-in GPS to enhance its activity tracking abilities. Google Fit is the pre-installed health app that guides you toward reaching your fitness goals with recommendations from the American Heart Association and World Health Organization.

Bluetooth connectivity enables you to receive smart notifications, app alerts, and control music playback, as well asd make contactless payments with Google Pay. Wearability isn’t an issue even when it comes to plunging into a pool. The Gen 4 Venture HR is water-esistant up to 30 meters, so you can track your laps while swimming in shallow water. Should the stainless steel band seem uncomfortable during sweaty workouts, you can simply swap out the strap with another compatible 18mm band.

Getthe most bang for your buck with a smartwatch that boasts of tons of functionality and sheer style. Fossil’s Gen 4 Venture HR Women’s Smartwatch can be the next shiny object to embellish your bare wrist for just $180 on Walmart.

