If you’re shopping at the last minute for a friend or family member who is living quite the on-the-go lifestyle, a smartwatch would make an awesome gift. You’d spare them from having to fish out their smartphone from time to time as they can simply look to their wrist and tell more than the time. Right now, any lady will be in for a cool treat with either the Kate Spade Scallop 2 and Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch, discounted up to $126 on Amazon.

Kate Spade Scallop 2 — $235 ($100 Off)

The original Scallop already caught our editor’s eye as one of the best-designed wearables for women last year and the Scallop 2 steps up with an updated look and of course some new tech to boot. The scallop pattern is no longer limited to the bezel as it can be enjoyed on the new rubber and metal straps as well. As for the 42mm aluminum case, it comes in multiple colorways just like its straps, so it’s more likely for anyone to find one that would suit their mood, personality, and style — even more so with customizable dials.

Its 1.2-inch touchscreen along with the digital rotating crown makes navigation smoother despite employing the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. The only drawback we’ve found so far is that some people with relatively smaller wrists found it a bit large and heavy over time. On the other hand, you’ll be glad that the Scallop 2 runs with the latest Wear OS by Google and partnered up with Fossil to integrate a heart rate sensor, untethered GPS, NFC chip for Google Pay, and water resistance to 30 meters.

Basic activity tracking is possible as much as you can receive smart notifications and access music storage and controls once your smartphone is paired via Bluetooth. Although it’s compatible with iOS, only Android users will be able to respond with smart replies or activate Google Assistant. Rest assured, Kate Spade’s Scallop 2 can get you through the whole day with 24-hour battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

Usually wearing a $335 price tag, you can have all the glitz and glamour the Kate Spade Scallop 2 promises for only $235 on Amazon.

Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR — $149 ($126 Off)

Both Kate Spade and Fossil prove that function doesn’t have to come at the expense of style. Fossil’s Gen 4 Venture HR exudes class and elegance with an 18mm stainless steel band attached to a 40mm case that doesn’t look bulky or call too much attention to itself. The dial, likewise can be personalized to your liking, and you even have the option to use your favorite Facebook or Instagram photos.

The Gen 4 Venture HR is also powered by Google’s Wear OS, which works on both Android and iOS devices though features may not be exactly the same. This smartwatch may be fairly more affordable compared to the Kate Spade’s Scallop 2 but you’ll be just as able keep tabs on your beats per minute and distance traveled with the heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. Activity tracking is mostly coursed through Google Fit which is the pre-installed health app that guides you toward reaching your fitness goals with recommendations from the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization.

Bluetooth connectivity enables smart notifications, app alerts, and music playback, and supports contactless payments with Google Pay. Wearability isn’t an issue even when you’re plunging into a pool. The Gen 4 Venture HR is water-resistant up to 30 meters, so you can track your laps while swimming. Should the stainless steel band seem uncomfortable during sweaty workouts, you can simply swap out the strap with another compatible 18mm band.

The Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR can be the smart and dapper wearable on your wrist for only $149 instead of $275 from Amazon.

Looking for more smart wearables on a bargain? Browse through our curated deals page for Apple Watches, fitness trackers, Fitbit alternatives, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations