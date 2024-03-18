Hurry! This 65-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $348

With today’s TV deals, you can get massive screens to upgrade your home theater setup for much cheaper than you think. Here’s a great example — the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which originally costs $528, is currently available from Walmart for just $348. It’s a best seller with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, which means stocks may not last long. If you want to get this 4K TV for such an affordable price following a $180 discount, you’ll have to add it to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you do.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

Vizio, one of the best TV brands, has affordability as one of its calling cards, and that’s one of the primary selling points of the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. For an affordable price, you’ll get a fairly large display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows with lifelike details and colors, and with Vizio’s IQ Active processor, HD content will be upscaled to 4K quality so that you can maximize the screen. The 4K TV also supports DTS Virtual: X for virtual surround sound that creates immersive audio.

Like the best TVs, the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a smart TV. It runs on Vizio’s SmartCast platform, which will let you keep up with the most popular streaming shows, while also offering a host of free channels across all genres so you’ll never run out of content to watch. The 4K TV will also let you cast videos and photos from your mobile devices to its 65-inch screen through Apple’s AirPlay 2 or Google’s Chromecast, and you can also use voice commands through its voice remote or the SmartCast app.

Trending Deals:

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV already provides excellent value at its original price of $528, so it’s a steal for just $348 after Walmart’s $180 discount. Time is probably running out though, because with 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to get the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for this cheap, you need to proceed with your purchase without hesitation. Once the bargain is gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another shot at it. so you better buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations