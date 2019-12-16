The worst thing about hosting a movie night is having to rearrange the furniture so that everyone can be a part of the on-screen action. But that’s an issue of the past with the 55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV, which is on sale at Walmart right now for just $480 — down a massive $220 from the usual $700. (Tight on cash? This can be split over 12 months through the retailer’s flexible financing scheme for as little as $47 per month.)

What’s interesting about this particular television is that it has a curved screen, creating a viewing angle that’s second to none — drawing in people who are sitting off to either side. It’s not a one-trick pony, either: The 55-inch Samsung RU7300 is armed with all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV, like smart software for one-click streaming through the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without having to connect a streaming stick.

But that’s not all there is to write home about. The 55-inch Samsung RU7300 also has a UHD Upscale Engine (Samsung’s fancy name for its 4K Upscale Engine) for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+ that can be called upon to draw every last drop of detail from the content at hand. Heck, it can even be hooked up to both Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation.

Still on the fence? Here’s what one ecstatic customer had to say about their 55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV:

This TV has a beautiful picture and the set up is so easy even connecting my other components. Great choice for entertainment. The price was magnificent.

If you’re after something with a little more heft, there are several other 4K TVs on sale, including the 65-inch model of this exact television for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, and a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000. The best deal? The Samsung. Usually $1,800, the high-res television is in the discount bin with $800 off — and that’s unheard of even for an old QLED, let alone a brand-new one.

