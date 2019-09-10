Smartwatches are no longer the boxy and boring accessories they once were. They have now evolved to look really chic and are sometimes barely distinguishable from a traditional watch. One of the most stylish options for men is the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, and it’s discounted on Amazon for 35% less right now.

Normally $275, the retail giant brings its price down to $179. This offer applies to the blue and rose gold variants with leather straps. Whether you’re looking for a gift or just looking to up your style game, you better not miss out on this deal. If you’re an Apple enthusiast, however, we also spotted a deal on the GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 3.

BUY NOW

The Explorist HR is a men’s watch through and through. It sports a combination of classic mechanical design and an understated, masculine aesthetic that suits both casual and formal looks. Build quality is elegant that you may often find yourself wanting to show it off. You can even change the watch face from time to time or personalize it with your favorite Facebook or Instagram photos.

When connected to your phone, this smartwatch can display real-time notifications. From calls and text messages to app and weather alerts, it will notify you right away through a gentle buzz. You can also use it to manage your calendar, set custom goals and alarm, and control your music.

The experience is particularly smooth for Android users (OS 4.4 and up) — responding to messages and answering calls directly from the watch is possible, and battery life is significantly better. iPhone users (iOS 9.3 and up) will have to put up with non-interactive notifications and quicker battery draining.

Although far from being a full-fledged activity tracker, the Explorist HR has a bunch of fitness metrics up its sleeves. If you’re into running, you can count on the watch’s untethered GPS to track your distance. It can also measure heart rate automatically during a yoga or workout session. For further health and fitness tracking, you may opt to download the Google Fit to get coaching and recommendations.

The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch may not have the bells and whistles found in the more expensive Apple Watch or Fitbit models, but it definitely is a solid option if you’re after superior style, reliable connectivity, and basic fitness tracking. Snag the blue or rose variants with leather bands for only $179 on Amazon.

Looking for more? Head over our curated deals page for exciting discounts on fitness trackers and other smartwatches.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations