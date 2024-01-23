 Skip to main content
Hurry! This 65-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $400

Jennifer Allen
By
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL

Just in time for arranging your Super Bowl plans, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for anyone still looking for a new TV. Today, you can buy the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV for $400 saving $30 off the regular price of $430. Sure, that might not be a huge saving but it’s remarkable value at $400 so it’s a great option if you want to upgrade without spending a fortune. Here’s what you need to know about it before you tap that buy button.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and that’s easily reflected in the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV. The TV has a great 4K resolution but it adds to that with the kind of features you also see within the best TVs around.

This includes an HDR Pro pack of Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, all enhancing the contrast, providing accurate colors, and creating fine details. There’s also Motion Rate 240 support with MEMC Frame Insertion so that you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times, even when watching fast-moving action like sports or movies.

There’s also a dedicated auto game mode that offers the lowest possible input lag and latency, so it’s good for gamers. Audio-wise, there’s DTS Virtual:X support for more immersive 3D sound while you can always pair a set of Bluetooth headphones. Three HDMI ports including one eARC prove useful for hooking up a soundbar or AV receiver. Rounding off the feature set, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV also packs in Google TV OS which is easy to use with Chromecast built-in for easy casting from your favorite devices. The TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if you prefer to use your voice to control the TV over the remote.

With all the essentials you need, a good screen size, and even an elegant edge-to-edge glass design, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is a great TV for those on a budget who don’t want to miss out on quality. Usually $430, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV was always well-priced but it’s now even better value at $400 when you buy from Best Buy today.

