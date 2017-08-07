Hungry for knowledge? Check out our 15 favorite and free online courses

Whether it’s a love for education, the drive to succeed, or just genuine curiosity, the hunger for knowledge is what keeps us moving forward. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or the money to take on a traditional course load, and with tuition costs on the rise, that won’t change any time soon. So if you’re yearning to learn but don’t feel like going thousands of dollars into debt, check out our favorite free online courses.
Coding Courses
The internet has become a vast interconnected market held together by lines code and endless cat videos. If you’re looking to learn the building blocks of webpages, apps, and more, these courses are perfect for you.
- Introduction to Web Technologies: Get familiar with HTML, CSS3, JavaScript and more.
- Become an Android Developer from Scratch: Want to build your own apps? Here’s where to start.
- Learn Ruby on Rails from Scratch: Learn the coding program behind sites like Twitter, Groupon, and Shopify.
- Complete Web Development with HTML, CSS, and Javascript: Learn to build interactive and modern websites.
- Java Programming Fundamentals: A step-by-step guide to programming in Java.
Business and Marketing Courses
Whether you’re starting a small business, grinding away at a 9 to 5 job, or just interested in the inner workings of business and marketing, these free courses should help you on your journey.
- Effective Small Business Marketing: Learn the keys to growing your customer base through optimal marketing strategies.
- Sales and Marketing for Online Businesses: A guide to building an online business, driving traffic, and increasing sales.
- Accounting in 60 Minutes — A Brief Introduction: Learn the very basics of accounting in as much time as it takes to watch one episode of “Game of Thrones.”
- 7 Scientifically Proven Steps to Increase Your Influence: Improve your charisma and increase your impact on the people you meet.
- Marketing Yourself for Career Success: Having trouble landing a job? Learn to verbalize and promote your skills to current and future employers.
Design Courses
A great design can go a long way. A fully functional website or a growing business can always benefit from a better layout, a cool animation, or an awesome logo.
- Web Design for Web Developers: Learn the basics of web design in just one hour.
- Photoshop for Web Design Beginners: A Photoshop course for beginner web designers looking to build a clean and simple webpage.
- Photography Fundamentals: Learn and understand aperture, shutter, ISO, and all the basics.
- Make a Unity 2D Physics Game: Discover, and apply, the basics of 2D game development.
- PowerPoint Slide Design: Learn the ins and outs of PowerPoint while creating five engaging presentations.
