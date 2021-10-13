Did you know that GameStop now carries PC gaming peripherals and accessories? What about PC gaming hardware like pre-built desktops, components, and beyond? Yep, as part of its recent rebranding initiatives, GameStop now carries a ton of really cool stuff. Not that it didn’t before, but it was best known for its pre-owned gaming gear namely for consoles. We’re bringing it up because as we inch closer to the holidays, you’re gonna need gift ideas, new places to seek out items that are out of stock elsewhere, or just another opportunity to spend gift cards or gift money.

You may or may not already know about they’re awesome pre-owned gaming bundles. In one of the coolest yet unexpected twists, GameStop also carries a ton of unique accessories and collectibles like an electronic replica of Thor’s Stormbreaker Axe from Avengers: Endgame. But you’ll also find monitors, desktops, components — PC parts — accessories like headsets, peripherals, and so much more. Sure, you can always head on over to GameStop to check out what’s available, but you can also keep reading to see some of our favorites!

Halo Infinite PC Accessories Bundle

With this bundle, you’ll get 3 accessories, all matching, including a keyboard, mouse, and gaming mat — mouse mat. All accessories are from Razer and support Chroma RGB lighting for some badass illumination setups. The biggest feature, of course, is that they’re all inspired by Halo Infinite with appropriate branding and styling. Halo fans will love these!

CLX Set Liquid Cooled VR-Ready Desktop with Intel Core i9

Admittedly, there are a ton of custom and pre-built desktops available at GameStop, so if you have a preference over a particular brand or component you can find something that fits. However, we chose this VR-ready gaming desktop because it’s reasonably priced, has a lot of powerful hardware, and well, it looks sweet. Even so, this model is built to order so it may take a little longer than most items to receive after you buy one — they put it together for you. Inside is an Intel Core i9 processor with clock speeds of 3.7GHz up to 5.3GHz, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. You’ll also get a 960GB SATA III solid-state drive, 4TB hard drive, 750W power supply, and WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 built-in. It’s ready to rock.

WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe 1TB SSD with Battlefield 2042

This bundle includes a PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive that achieves sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s which, suffice it to say, is pretty darn fast. Once you put a few games on this bad boy and load them up, the boot times will be near-instantaneous. If you use it to install your OS, then PC boot times will be ridiculously fast too. You can monitor the drive’s health using WD’s WD_Black Dashboard. More exciting, however, is that you get a PC game code — digital — for Battlefield 2042 so that you can play when it launches.

FireCuda Gaming Hub External Hard Drive 8TB

If you’re not worried as much about loading speeds, and just want more space to store your games, files, and media, the FireCude Gaming Hub and External Hard Drive would be an excellent addition to your rig. It comes in 2TB, 5TB, and 8TB sizes, with sleek and stylish housing. It also features customizable RGB lighting with support for Razer Chroma RGB so you can alter patterns and colors on the fly. It has dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports so you can connect peripherals right to the hub — it’s super convenient if you have it on your desk. What’s more, it works with PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S so there’s a range of compatible systems.

GUNNAR Cruz Onyx Gaming Glasses

Gaming… gaming glasses? Available in onyx or navy, and both look slick, these glasses are designed to cut down on eye strain while you’re gaming, whether you’re looking at a TV or a bright monitor. It’s also a good option for anyone with sensitive eyes. The frame fits narrow faces, and it’s made out of a nylon material that’s comfortable to wear over long sessions. The 5-barrel hinge adds durability, and a small carrying pouch keeps them safe, and scratch-free when you’re not using them. Seriously, these things are a game-changer if you ever have eye strain issues or get headaches from looking at a screen too long.

ASUS RT-AX82U GUNDAM Edition Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router

Okay, so it’s not technically a PC gaming component or piece of hardware, but you will need a router to connect to the internet and this one is AMAZING. The design is inspired by the RX-78-2 GUNDAM with Earth Federation Force branding, naturally. The blue, red, and white look phenomenal, and this router was made from the ground up with gamers in mind, including port forwarding support and a mobile game mode for lag-free, low-latency mobile gaming. Yeah, yeah, mobile gaming isn’t real gaming or some such claim. Regardless, it’s awesome, check it out, especially if you need a WiFi 6-ready router.

GameStop’s PC hardware selection continues to grow

While we did pick out some of the more unique items available, there is a lot that we would never have the opportunity to cover. GameStop’s PC hardware selection includes power supplies, memory, hard drives, case fans, liquid cooling systems, motherboards, and so much more. The next time something in your PC fails, you don’t have to run to the major retailers — or frantically search online for a decent shipping option — you can head to GameStop. They offer same-day deliveries on a lot of items too, for a small fee. At the least, it’s worth considering the next time you need something!

