This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

Every gamer knows about GameStop, and chances are good you’ve done some shopping at the retailer yourself. GameStop is perhaps best known as a brick-and-mortar retail store, but it also has a massive online presence where you can shop for pretty much anything gaming-related that GameStop sells. It’s one of the best places to shop, not only for gaming deals, but also PC builds, collectibles, and so much more. If you’re already a GameStop shopper or you’re a deal-savvy gamer looking to save even more, then you should definitely consider signing up for the GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro program. Here’s how it works and what you get from it.

Becoming a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member costs less than $15 per year and you earn benefits the moment you sign up. In fact, you get a $10 welcome reward just for becoming a Pro Member, and that’s on top of the $5 coupon you receive every month. You’re free to spend these Pro Member cash rewards on games, consoles, PC accessories, apparel and collectibles. In addition to the free $10 sign-up gift, these monthly Pro Member rewards amount to $60 per year. GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members also get 2% in cash back (that’s 20 points) for every dollar spent. Already, your PowerUp Rewards Pro membership more than pays for itself. It’s a great time to sign up so you’re ready to enjoy even bigger savings for GameStop’s Pro Day event which is coming soon. What’s more, PowerUp Rewards Pro members will get Free Same Day Delivery for orders $49 and up, for the entire month of June 2022!

Pro Members also get a subscription to Game Informer magazine (a $50 yearly value) along with exclusive GameStop deals, Pro Day sales, early access to newly released products, console drops, limited edition collectibles, and an additional 10% bonus trade-in credit on most items. Some other everyday perks that your PowerUp Rewards Pro membership gets you are free home delivery on orders over $35 and the ability to earn, manage, and spend your rewards points right on your phone with the new GameStop mobile app.

You can sign up for the GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro program right away for just $15, and that gets you a whole year’s worth of benefits. As we mentioned, you’ll start earning rewards right away, which includes the 10,000 points ($10 worth) just for signing up. The benefits can easily add up to a $150 value per year on top of the Rewards you earn from your purchases, so if you’re an avid gamer and deal-hunter, then the GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro membership is a no-brainer. Not ready to go Pro just yet? No problem! You can stay up to date on offers by joining the .

