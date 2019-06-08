Digital Trends
Amazon's Father's Day sale cuts $150 off Garmin's Fenix 5X Sapphire smartwatch

Ed Oswald
We continue to uncover great fitness smartwatch deals across the web ahead of Father’s Day, especially on some of the high-end models like the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. For Dads that are fitness junkies, Garmin’s top of the line smartwatch is a great choice.

The feature-packed Fenix 5X Sapphire is normally $600  — one of the more expensive smartwatches on the market. However Amazon’s sale brings the price down to $450, a 25% savings. While a pricey watch, the feature set and durability make up for its larger than normal price tag.

The ‘sapphire’ in the name comes from the sapphire glass lens used in the device. This makes the watch far less susceptible to scratching and breakage — something that some Apple Watch Series 4 owners have found themselves dealing with. It also features a protective PVD-coated stainless steel bezel and buttons and a reinforced housing for extra durability, potentially making this one of the most rugged smart watches on the market right now.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are included, the latter allowing you to connect to Garmin Connect when in the range of your Wi-Fi network to upload activity data to the company’s online fitness community. Some of the health and activity features include heart rate monitoring, GPS, step and calorie counting, sleep quality readings, and more.

The Fenix 5X Sapphire comes loaded with automatic tracking profiles for a variety of different exercises and sports, including swimming and running, with full-color mapping on the device’s bright LED-backlit screen.

We understand that this smartwatch might be out of the price range of some, and we would recommend you splurge on the Fenix 5X Sapphire only if your Dad has a use for its many outdoor activity-centric features. But we have plenty of other recommendations, including a list of Father’s Day smartwatch deals we have found across the web. Good news there: Those options are all below $200.

Apple fans should check the hot deal on the Series 4 Apple Watch we recently uncovered, while more fitness-centric folks might be interested in the Fitbit Ionic and Versa deal we posted earlier this week. There are quite a few deals on smartwatches of all types right now, so you’ll have plenty of options!

