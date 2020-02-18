Those who want to make the most of their time on the go may find a smartwatch extremely handy. These wearables help you stay connected and motivate you to adopt a more active lifestyle. The Apple Watch may reign supreme with a modern touch but it isn’t the only player in this bustling market. If you can’t seem to let go of the classic chronograph design, the Garmin and Fossil lineups are worth a look. And you can get in on up to $231 in savings when you take advantage of Amazon’s deals on the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire or the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist.

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire — $369 ($231 Off)

The Fenix 5 Sapphire is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. Its rugged exterior attests to that with a 47mm watch face under a sapphire lens that makes it less prone to scratches or breakage. It’s even water-resistant to 10ATM or 100 meters so you’ll have no problem wearing it in the pool or taking it snorkeling or scuba-diving. The stainless steel bezel reinforces its durability while its 1.2-inch full-color Garmin Chroma Display and 240 x 240-pixel resolution make it readable in any light. And navigation is easily done through its five-button layout. As for style, you’ll have no trouble sporting this premium wearable anywhere with interchangeable bands that allow you to swap the silicone strap for something more polished like metal or leather.

The Fenix 5 shines as an activity tracker with sophisticated training and fitness metrics. Beyond the ability to count your steps or monitor your sleep, the Elevate wrist heart rate technology plays a vital role in providing data for calories burned corresponding to the intensity of your chosen workout. Training Status and Training Effect allow you to gauge its efficacy while the VO2 max estimator lets you know just how much oxygen you consume per minute and tips off the race predictor for your ideal finish time.

Garmin’s Fenix 5X also comes with advanced running dynamics so that you’ll have an idea how you can improve your overall form and performance with physiological metrics for lactate, threshold, cadence, and stride length. A multisport watch on its own, it inspires you with more ways to move with more than a few activity profiles such as skiing, paddle sports, golf, and swimming. Moreover, you’ll never be lost in the middle of nowhere with access to outdoor sensors including GPS, GLONASS satellite reception, and a 3-axis compass. You’ll also be able to get the best training routes, comprehensive directions, and local points of interest.

As a full-fledged smartwatch, the Fenix 5 syncs with a compatible iOS or Android device to enable smart notifications. Once paired and connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to review your stats and engage with an online fitness community through the Garmin Connect mobile app. The Connect IQ store, on the other hand, will let you personalize your watch by changing the watch face, adding data fields, or getting apps and widgets.

The Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire’s usual $600 price tag is not exactly budget-friendly but then you might be willing to reconsider after Amazon’s $231 price cut that makes it available at $369. You might even be able to get it for as low as $319 with an additional $50 discount when you pay with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card. Plus, with the large number of features and a battery life that can last for weeks, you’ll more than reap your investment in a wearable you can use every day.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist — $129 ($146 Off)

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist is another watch that nails everyday wearability with a definitive mechanical design. It flaunts an understated masculine aesthetic that will look great with any casual or formal outfit. And if you found the size of the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire a little too bulky, then you might be more comfortable with the slightly smaller 45-millimeter case of the Explorist. You won’t be missing out on the option to switch out its band with any 22-millimeter strap from Fossil or the ability to personalize the watch face with custom or social dials. You can even use your favorite Instagram or Facebook photos. And while it is only swim-proof to 3ATM, it does try to step up with touchscreen functionality.

The Explorist can be paired with both iOS and Android devices but since it is powered by Google’s Wear OS, some features may vary between platforms. For instance, only Android users can initiate voice commands with Google Assistant through its microphone or answer calls and text messages. iOS users, on the other hand, will not be lagging behind as they will also get real-time notifications, app alerts, music storage, and controls, as well as the ability to set personal goals and alarms.

It is also one double-duty wearable with a built-in fitness tracker, GPS, and heart rate monitor. You can count on the Explorist to churn the basic metrics for steps, calories, distance, beats per minute, and get virtual coaching through the Google Fit app. It also comes equipped with a multi-day battery life that is complemented with the ability to reach 80% in under an hour.

NFC is also in place which means you’re just as able to speed through checkout where mobile payments with Google Pay are accepted. So if the Fossil Explorist ticked all the right boxes on your list, now is your chance to snag it for just $129 instead of $275 from Amazon.

