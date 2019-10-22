Amazon discounts the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch by a hefty $130

The arrival of the much-awaited Series 5 last month has solidified the Apple Watch’s status as the crème de la crème of smartwatches. For runners, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, however, Garmin’s lineup of multisport and GPS running watches remains a popular choice. If you’re looking for a solid wearable to help you track, record, and analyze your running performance, check out this cool deal on the Garmin Forerunner 235 black/gray variant.

This Garmin GPS running watch normally retails for $330, but a whopping 39% discount on Amazon brings its price down to $200. On top of this sale is the chance to slash another $50 off instantly when your Amazon Rewards Visa application gets approved.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 may be geared for runners, but running metrics aren’t the only things going for this watch. In addition to measuring pace, speed, distance, and cadence, it also comes with the usual all-day tracking features found in other fitness bands. It can count steps, monitor sleep quality, and track calorie intake throughout the day.

Outfitted with the Elevate wrist heart rate technology, this watch can monitor your heart rate around the clock. There’s a colorful gauge that lets you view your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real time. It also has a built-in VO2 Max Estimate which can identify the maximum volume of oxygen you can use during a workout or activity. And with alerts available to remind you to move, there’s no stopping this fitness tracker from helping you achieve a more active lifestyle.

With this Garmin fitness tracker on your wrist, you’ll have access to the Garmin Connect app as well. It’s a one-stop source that collects all your health and fitness data. The app also allows you to share your stats with other users, build courses, create new workouts, and even challenge your buddies in a competition.

When paired with your smartphone, the Garmin Forerunner 235 can display notifications on text messages, calls, emails, social media, and other apps. You can also download a bunch of apps from the Connect IQ for further connectivity as well as personalization options.

Whether you’re a casual runner or a budding marathon athlete, you can never go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 235. Score the black/gray variant of this GPS running watch at a discounted price of $200.

