Digital Trends
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness smartwatch gets 29% price cut ahead of Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
By
Garmin deal roundup

For runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts, finding the best fitness smartwatch for that lifestyle can be tricky. It needs to be a bang for your buck, packed with essential features, while all the while remaining comfortable and stylish on your wrist. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is one of those workout companions that checks all of those boxes. It’s an upgrade from the inexpensive Forerunner 25 but is decidedly less costly than the Fenix 3 Sapphire, making it a great budget fitness tracker overall. Though the Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4 are still better options if you’re an iOS user.

The Forerunner 35 has received a significant price drop on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019. This Garmin fitness smartwatch normally costs $170, but now it’s available at a nice discount, saving you a cool $50.

This fitness watch is slim and lightweight with an appealing squarish design that’s similar to an Apple Watch. This sets it apart from other Garmin watches, which are normally round. On its right side are two buttons: One for navigating through the menu items and one for selecting your workout. The Forerunner’s 35’s 0.93-inch, 128 x 128-pixel display is bright and crisp and doesn’t fog up when you exercise. It is water-resistant to depths of up to 130 feet which makes it OK for swimming but not necessarily for scuba diving. The watch’s band is customizable and comes in black, light blue, lime green, or white.

The Forerunner 35 has a built-in GPS that tracks how far, how fast, and where you run. The all-day activity tracking counts your steps, calories burned, distance covered, and sleeping time. It features the Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology, a 24/7 heart rate monitor that observes your pulse while you work out and when you sleep. You can sync the Forerunner 35 with your smartphone for it to receive smart notifications, and it’s also capable of music control. This fitness watch also has a Move alert: If it notices that you’ve been sitting for a long time, it will lightly vibrate. A Move bar appears at the bottom and grows longer the more you keep on sitting. It will only clear out after a five-minute walk.

This fitness watch automatically uploads your workout stats and aggregates them to Garmin Connect, a free online fitness community where you can check your progress and fitness milestones and share them through social media. If there’s a major drawback to the Forerunner 35, it’s that it only keeps track of running and cycling exercises. Plus, it only syncs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, not Wi-Fi. Still, for only $119, the Forerunner 35 is a pretty sweet deal as long as you use it exclusively as a running watch.

Looking for more 4th of July sales? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, cheap smartwatches, and more smartwatch deals before Amazon Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Amazon offers $80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 before the 4th of July

From notifying you of your social media updates to tracking your outdoor activities, the Apple Watch Series 3 makes an ideal everyday companion. Get the 38mm version today at a discounted price of $199 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin fenix 2 press image
Deals

Amazon deal on renewed Garmin Fenix 3 HR sports smartwatch saves you up to $250

If you’re looking for a training partner to help you get in shape this summer, you may want to head on over to Amazon. The online retailer is offering a renewed Garmin Fenix 3 HR and Fenix 2 GPS sports smartwatches.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Deals

Lenovo is slashing prices on its ThinkPad X1 and Yoga laptops for July 4th sale

July 4 is almost here, and it’s a good time for laptop deals. We’ve highlighted a couple of the juiciest picks from Lenovo’s 4th of July sale, with deals on the beefy Thinkpad X1 Extreme and the sleek Yoga C930 that can save you up to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops pre prime day prices on ring smart lighting floodlights floodlight battery black 2 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day 2019 prices on Ring Smart Lighting Floodlights

Shoppers looking for bargains on smart home security lighting don't have to wait till Prime Day. Among the current bargains on Alexa-compatible smart home devices are wired and wireless Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight Starter Kits.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops prices air fryers 4th of july fryer featured
Deals

Prepare 4th of July meal with a discounted air fryer, now under $60 from Amazon

Leave the guilt behind and savor the crunchy goodness of your favorite fried foods this 4th of July. Air fryers have become a healthier cooking alternative to deep frying. Grab one for under $60 from Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best buy refurbished apple watch deal series 4 pink
Deals

Best Buy’s refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular is the best deal yet

On Digital Trends' deals page we frequently post new deals on the Apple Watch. However, the current deal on a refurbished 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band GPS+Cellular at Best Buy is by far the best we've seen yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Amazon drops $50 off of August smart lock ahead of Prime Day 2019

Smart locks are much more to difficult to tamper with compared to a set of keys that are easily duplicated. Take advantage of Amazon's deal on the August Smart Lock (3rd generation) for $50 less than its usual price of $150.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day deal cuts price on Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa

If you are planning to upgrade your existing thermostat, now is the time. The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa gets a 20% price cut on Amazon. You can save $50 if you order one today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

XPS 13 laptops get big price cuts during Dell’s 4th of July sale

Amazon Prime Day may still be the marquee summer savings event for electronics, but July 4th weekend is a great warmup. Now ahead of Independence Day, you can score a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,080, down from its original $1,260.
Posted By William Hank