If you’ve been sorting through the best smartwatches and want to take one home at a discount, one of the best smartwatch deals is at Best Buy today, where you can get the Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch for just $140. That’s a savings of $60, as the highly capable smartwatch is typically priced at $200. This deal even includes free shipping as part of your purchase, making this one of the best Garmin Watch deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch

There are a lot of great smartwatch brands to choose from, but few have been around as long as Garmin, which has been making GPS-enabled devices for decades. This experience makes its entire lineup of smartwatches some of the most competent and capable when it comes to GPS and fitness tracking, and the Forerunner 45 model lives up to the expectations of all of the best Garmin watches. When it comes to wellness tracking, the Forerunner 45 is able to monitor daily steps, distance, calories burned, stress levels, and even your sleep patterns. It has the ability to monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day, and it’s even capable of notifying you of incoming texts and calls, as well as controlling the music playing on your phone.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch comes with several sport profiles, including running, cycling, indoor, track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio, and yoga. With Garmin Coach, you have a personal running coach always at hand. The built-in GPS is able to track how far and how fast you run, without the need to keep your phone with you. Battery life is top notch, with the Forerunner 45 lasting up to 13 hours even when the GPS is active. This allows for longer training sessions, and puts the Forerunner 45 among the best exercise tech to help you crush your fitness goals. You can compare the Garmin 45 and 35 if you think another model might be right for your smartwatch needs, and the updated Garmin Forerunner 45S is also available.

A great all-around smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is just $140 today at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60 from its regular price of $200, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

