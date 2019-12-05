The best overall smartwatch you can buy right now is the Apple Watch Series 5. For serious fitness and outdoor enthusiasts looking to track their performance and adventures, however, Garmin’s lineup of GPS multisport watches remains tough to beat. One of these is the Forerunner series, which overflows with activity and wellness features targeted at road runners and triathletes.

Missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Garmin Forerunner watches? Don’t worry, as Cyber Week continues to roll in with great discounts on smart wearables. Amazon still has the stellar Garmin Forerunner 945 and Forerunner 935 on sale for up to $110 less at the moment, plus an additional $60 off when your Amazon Rewards Visa gets approved.

Garmin Forerunner 945 – $490, was $600

The Forerunner 945 is one of the running-focused smartwatches Garmin released this year, replacing the old but still gold Forerunner 935 as the leader of the series. It comes in a compact profile consisting of a solid fiber-reinforced polymer casing and a silicone band, making it comfortable to wear even during a sweaty workout. The strap is easily interchangeable and the watch face is customizable so you can tweak its look to your liking.

Despite its compact build, this Garmin watch comes packed with a wealth of activity features. Garmin managed to cram a lot of sensors inside, including an optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, pulse oximeter, thermometer, and accelerometer. Another major highlight is the full-color map which helps accurately navigate runs, a feature that’s perfect for those who enjoy running in uncharted or unfamiliar territory.

A true multisport watch, the Forerunner 945 covers all the basic metrics and offers support for over 30 indoor and outdoor sports, such as open water swimming, skiing, and running. You can even create a custom sports entry and choose the metrics you would like to track. It’s also ramped up with advanced features like the Climb Pro for steep ascents and the Training Load Focus which breaks down your workouts into categories. Temperature and altitude are also taken into account when it analyzes your performance.

Pairing it with your smartphone will enable real-time notifications. The experience is smoother for Android users as they can interact and respond with preset messages directly from the watch. It can also hold up to 1,000 songs and sync to your Spotify or Deezer playlists, perfect when you want to go for a run but don’t want to bring your phone.

No matter the activity, the Garmin Forerunner 945 can track it all in great detail. As a recipient of the elusive perfect star rating and Editor’s Choice seal, it remains as one of Digital Trends’ favorite smartwatches and a top pick for runners. Don’t miss the chance to score this outstanding multisport watch for $110 less or for only $490 on Amazon.

BUY NOW

Garmin Forerunner 935 – $395, was $500

Despite being over two years old, the perfectly rated Forerunner 935 remains a solid pick for adventurers and outdoor junkies looking to equip themselves with a multisport watch. It boasts a round face covered in glass and a fiber-reinforced polymer case for water resistance (up to 5 ATMs) and a silicone band for a comfortable fit. For a compact package, it’s impressively loaded with built-in sensors such as compass, heart rate monitor, gyroscope, thermometer, and accelerometer.

The Forerunner 935 is armed with preconfigured apps for moutain biking, walking, hiking, running, swimming, and a whole other bunch of outdoor and indoor sports and activities. While designed for serious atheletic training, it also covers 24/7 tracking of steps, calories burned, floors climbed, sleep time, and heart rate. If those aren’t enough, you can always visit the Garmin Connect IQ store to download free apps for tracking other activities.

It also functions as a full-featured smartwatch when connected to a compatible smartphone via the Garmin Connect app. This includes real-time updates on calls, text messages, calendar, and weather. You’ll also be able to control your music without having to get your phone out.

If the Forerunner 945 is too rich for your blood, consider the Forerunner 935 instead. Its coverage is not as broad as the 945, but its depth of features, ease of use, and everyday wear functionality are enough for people who enjoy tracking their fitness exploits. Order now on Amazon for only $395 instead of the usual $500.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discount on other premium tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations