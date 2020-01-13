Garmin’s lineup of Fenix watches are without a doubt the Cadillac of adventure watches, but not everyone is a fan of their huge, rugged profile. If you want something more subtle but still big on features, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 and Garmin Forerunner 645 are excellent picks. These models are smaller, more refined GPS multisport smartwatches, and don’t cost as much as the Fenix. Amazon has them on sale right now for up to a hefty $145 off their retail prices.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $117 ($133 off)

The Vivoactive 3 boasts a design that’s casual enough for daywear yet sporty enough for the gym. Weighing only 43 grams, it’s comfortable enough to wear for any outdoor activity. Its easy-to-read LCD touchscreen is housed in a polymer case with a stainless-steel bezel and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It’s also safe to wear for swimming, showering, and virtually all kinds of weather, thanks to its water-resistance rating of up to 5 ATMs.

Staying active with this Garmin smartwatch is easy. It packs a bunch of preloaded sports apps, including support for biking, yoga, snowboarding, golf, and stand-up paddleboarding. A full suite of sensors — such as compass, GPS, accelerometer, and barometric altimeter — ensures accurate tracking of your chosen activity with no phone connection required. In addition to these sports-specific functions, the Vivoactive 3 has support for all-day tracking which encompasses fitness metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, steps, distance traveled, stairs climbed, and calories burned. It has a stress meter as well that can provide users with a paced relaxation breathing session to help reduce stress levels.

When paired to your smartphone, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 lets you view and respond to messages, get alerts on social media updates, and more. It even offers Garmin Pay which equals having a wallet on your wrist. Don’t pass up the chance to score this “Fenix 5 junior” for only $117, or $133 below its standard price tag.

Garmin Forerunner 645 — $255 ($145 off)

If you’re more of a runner, then check out the Forerunner 645. This model is equipped with a bunch of tools that can help you put on an exceptional show every time you lace up your shoes. For starters, it has a performance-monitoring tool called Training Status which automatically evaluates your recent exercise history to let you know if your training is productive, peaking, or overreaching. By keeping you informed of your training status in real time, it helps you improve your ability to push the limits. Other crucial running metrics that can be used to analyze your performance are also recorded, including cadence, stride length, and ground contact time. All in all, this GPS watch helps you to understand your form and to bring your best on race day.

In addition to its running-related tracking functionalities, this Garmin smartwatch carries feature sets for various activities and workouts. You can use the built-in activity profiles for cycling or paddle sports, and strength training, or wear it in the pool to track your pace, stroke count, and distance. The watch is housed in a chemically strengthened glass, making it safe to wear to use in all kinds of weather or in rigorous activities.

You also be able to stay connected even when on the run. This watch lets you receive and respond to text messages as well as get notified of social media updates and app alerts. Its Chroma Display makes everything easy to read even in direct sunlight. Battery power is estimated to last for 12 days in GPS mode and up to seven days in smartwatch mode.

Refine your running performance with the Garmin Forerunner 645. It’s currently discounted on Amazon to $255, saving you a cool $145. The music edition is also on sale for as low as $318.

