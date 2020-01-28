Whether or not you identify as an iOS lover, there’s no denying the Apple Watch’s kingly status in the smartwatch realm. The latest Series 5 is the best on the market right now, but anyone looking for expansive fitness-oriented and activity-tracking capabilities may find themselves more equipped with a Garmin watch on their wrist. The company’s adventure and sports-centric smartwatches have become a popular device for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts alike, and it’s all thanks to their durability and accuracy.

Now’s a great time to get yourself a Garmin multisport smartwatch. Amazon currently has amazing deals on various models, letting you in on up to $170 discount. Whether you’re upgrading from an older unit or just starting your fitness journey, look no further than these smartwatch deals.

Garmin Forerunner 235 – $160 ($170 off)

As the “Forerunner” moniker suggests, this Garmin smartwatch is geared for runners. It can measure your running performance in terms of cadence, speed, distance, and pace. In addition to all these running metrics, it also offers support for all-day tracking that’s usually found in most fitness trackers. These include monitoring sleep quality as well as counting steps and calorie intake.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is built with the Elevate wrist heart rate technology which can track your heart rate continuously as long as you’re wearing it. You’ll be able to view your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real-time through the colorful gauge. The watch has a VO2 Max Estimate as well that can determine the maximum volume of oxygen you can use during a workout or activity. Move reminders can also be activated to help you achieve your fitness goals.

When connected to your smartphone, the Forerunner 235 can display notifications and alerts on text messages, calls, emails, social media, and other apps. Further connectivity and personalization options are easily available by downloading apps from the Connect IQ.

Whether you’re a budding marathon athlete or a casual runner, you can never go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 235. You can pick up the black/gray and marsala color variants for only $169 on Amazon, or $161 below the standard retail price.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 – $170 ($110 off)

If you want a small, refined GPS multisport smartwatch that looks subtle on the wrist, check out the Vivoactive 3. Our review team named this model the Fenix 5 junior due to similarities in design and onboard tech. Garmin gave it a sporty-casual look, consisting of an easy-to-read LCD touchscreen housed in a polymer case with a stainless-steel bezel, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. Light in weight with a water-resistance rating of up to 5 ATMs, it’s comfortable enough to wear for outdoor and water activities or in any kind of weather.

Staying active with the Vivoactive 3 is easy. It’s packed with more than 15 preloaded sports apps, including biking, yoga, golf, snowboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding. GPS, compass, accelerometer, barometric altimeter and other sensors have also been tossed in to ensure accurate tracking of your chosen activity even with no phone connection required. In addition to these sports-specific functions is all-day tracking, which encompasses stairs climbed, heart rate, calories burned, sleep quality, steps, distance traveled, and a stress meter.

Once hooked up with your compatible smartphone, you’ll be able to receive and respond to text messages, and view social media updates directly from the watch. Garmin Pay is also available which is like having a wallet on your wrist.

Don’t pass up the chance to score this full-featured multisport smartwatch for only $170 on Amazon. That’s a cool $110 less than the usual $280 price tag.

Garmin Instinct – $209 ($91 off)

Anyone who wants to experience the best of the Fenix series at a fraction of the cost will find love with the Garmin Instinct. An outdoors-focused smartwatch through and through, this model sports a rugged profile and a durable build. It has a fiber-reinforced polymer casing for resistance to scratching, a chemically strengthened glass with a raised bezel for screen protection, and silicone bands for a comfortable and breathable fit. Constructed to U.S. military standards for shock, thermal, and water resistance complete with support for GPS, Galileo, and GLONASS, this watch is tough enough for challenging environments.

The Garmin Instinct can track over 25 activities, from the usual biking, swimming, and running down to less common activities like stair-stepping, stand-up paddleboarding, and rowing. Major health and wellness metrics are also covered, including step counting, sleep tracking, and monitoring of calories burned. Other features you’ll love are the stress tracking which can provide you with a relaxing breathing session as well as move alerts to keep you moving.

Pairing this Garmin smartwatch with a compatible smartphone will enable smart notifications and music playback control. Notifications are not actionable but should be more than enough to keep you connected when you’re on the go. In terms of battery, Garmin estimates it to last up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

Loaded with a suite of practical outdoors and sports functionalities, the Garmin Instinct is an ideal choice for adventurers looking to track their exploits without breaking the bank. You can score it now at the more palatable price of $209 on Amazon.

All these Garmin smartwatches have access to the Garmin Connect app. This app serves as a one-stop source that collects all your health and fitness data. It also allows you to share your stats with other users, create new courses, build courses, and even challenge your buddies in a competition.

