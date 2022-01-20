Apple Watch, Garmin smartwatches discounted at Amazon today

If you’re in the market for some smartwatch deals, we’ve tracked down a couple of great ones for you over at Amazon. One of the best Garmin watch deals you’ll come across leads the way, and features a discount on the Garmin Venu smartwatch. Also out there to pounce on is one of the best Apple Watch deals around, which sees a great discount on the Apple Watch SE. Read on for details about these great smartwatch deals.

Garmin Venu — $230, was $350

The Garmin Venu is a great option for anyone in search of a smartwatch that crosses over between a fitness device and a fashion accessory. It features the broadest range of all-day health-monitoring features, which include things like energy-level monitoring, respiration and stress tracking, and sleep tracking. You can easily download songs to the Garmin Venu, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer, as well as other third-party music providers. The Garmin Venu makes great accompaniment when you’re deep into a workout, and its classy, luxurious design looks great when you’re out on the town. And while its battery can last an impressive five days on a single charge, this deal isn’t likely to last as long, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.

Apple Watch SE — $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE, which we find to be the best Apple Watch for most people, is one of the most affordable options of the Apple Watch lineup, but in no way does it sell itself short. It’s as capable and classy as any of the Apple Watch models, and includes an impressive feature set, including an expansive Retina display, advanced fitness-tracking sensors, powerful health and safety features, and integration with Apple’s software ecosystem that includes Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+. The Apple Watch SE also brings a range of customizable features, including watch faces and workout parameters. If you’re uncertain whether the Apple Watch SE is the right smartwatch for you, you can explore it more in our Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparisons, or you can make up your mind now and click on through to Amazon to make this deal yours.

