Get fit this summer with the Garmin Vivoactive 3 — now $130

Here at Digital Trends, we’re obsessed with convenience, those little things that can make your life a little, or a whole lot, better. Smartwatches are perhaps the ultimate example, limiting the amount of time you need to spend on your smartphone or other devices, or replacing them altogether, and keeping you informed, up to date and even healthy at the same time. Right now, you can get a whopping $119 off the Garmin Vivoactive 3 fitness smartwatch at Best Buy, for $130. This watch is marked down from $250, a discount of nearly 50% off.

One great feature of smartwatches and other tech is that they’ve reduced the need for an enormous wallet to zero. Garmin’s tagline for this watch is “pay and play,” and the first part of this equation could not be more convenient. Contactless payment, whether you’re getting your groceries, or just grabbing a bottle of water after a run, could not be easier, as you can tap your way to convenience with your watch, just as you would a debit or credit card. And, at a time when we’re relieved to be tapping, or for any kind of contactless payment, this watch is extra reassuring.

When it comes to the “play” part, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is loaded with easy and healthy features. There are more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps that can help you monitor your progress whether you’re running, golfing, doing yoga, at the gym, or swimming (yep, you can dive right in without worry). At the same time, you can mediate your fitness against your level of stress, monitoring key factors like VO2 Max versus fitness age or your heart rate variability. Naturally, it records and keeps track of your workouts, and allows you to share and compete with other exercise enthusiasts and your community. And get this, the battery lasts for up to seven days (without GPS).

The Smartwatch is built solidly with Corning Gorilla Glass — this watch can stand up to nearly anything. And it can be personalized with thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets from Garmin’s Connect IQ store. It’s amazingly helpful for everything from calling an Uber to telling you when it’s going to rain. You can give it literally whatever look you want: from something fun and casual, to all-business, to hardcore sports enthusiast. Finally, it’s great at basic stuff too, like counting steps.

Here’s what one user had to say:

I love this watch for running. I can customize my activity screen to all my favorites with laps, heartrate, and target zones. I can set alerts for distances, drinking water, and much more. The GPS is spot on.

