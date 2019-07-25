Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

Drake Hawkins
By
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers

The summer break is almost coming to a close but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to move their bodies by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get this fitness tracker for kids at a discounted price from Amazon and Best Buy right before school starts.

Garmin is one of the biggest names in the wearable industry, alongside Fitbit and Apple Watches. The company is especially known for its multiple lines of fitness and sports smartwatches like the Vivoactive, Forerunner, and Vivofit wearables. And while the child editions of these activity trackers do not pack the same hardware as the adult ones, they offer a nice range of capabilities.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids’ Activity Tracker with Stretchy Band

  • Marvel Avengers – $60
  • Star Wars BB-8 – $50
  • Red Minnie Mouse – $58

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids’ Activity Tracker with Adjustable Band

  • Marvel Captain America – $60
  • Black Marvel Spider-Man – $60
  • Red Marvel Spider-Man – $60
  • Star Wars First Order – $60
  • Star Wars the Resistance – $59
  • Minnie Mouse – $60
  • Pink Disney Princess – $60
  • Purple Disney Princes – $60

The Vivofit Jr. 2 is the second generation of the child-friendly activity tracker by Garmin. Like the first Vivofit for kids, it tracks daily steps and sleep. Both models also allow parents to manage chores and create schedule alerts.

The first noticeable change on the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 that was not available in the first version is its cartoon-themed bands. This kids’ activity tracker now comes in several themes inspired by Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel movies. Let them choose the design they like best to make it more exciting for them – that is, if you are not planning on a surprise.

Also, the bands now come in stretchy and adjustable forms. The stretchy bands fit wrists up to 147mm around. If you need a larger size, you can choose an adjustable band. Designs vary for either band forms.

Another physical feature that changed in the second Garmin Vivofit for kids is its display. It now has a color screen that can be customized. Users will also be pleased to know that this upgrade does not affect the battery life. It will still last for up to more than a year.

Just like its predecessor, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 also syncs with the app. When kids reach their 60-minute activity goals, the app rewards them with a step in the Adventure Trail. This time around, the game matches the design of the band. Watch your child play the Star Wars, Disney, or Marvel game every day.

Save up to 38% when you get the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 on Amazon or Best Buy. Stocks are limited for some design, so hurry and place your order now.

Visit our curated deals page for more discounts on kid-friendly tablets, smart home devices, and other tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals of 2019 and what to expect from 2020
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
petcube bites pet camera amazon deal
Deals

Love your dogs from afar with the Petcube Bites camera, now 60% off on Amazon

It’s tough to go to work and leave your dogs behind. They could get lonesome or worse, start messing around and chew on furniture. The solution is a pet camera, like the Petcube Bites pet camera. It allows you to spy on your dogs, talk to…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Amazon currently drops the price of Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we've listed them all for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
mongoose bmx bikes walmart price rollback bike featured
Deals

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose BMX Bikes by up to 47%

Walmart discounts the price of Mongoose Boys’ BMX bikes by up to 47% as part of The Big Save event. Don’t miss out on this offer and give your child a cool bike to ride on. Check it now as we’ve gathered them all here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch or the Garmin Forerunner? Check out the no-frills Amazfit Bip. It has all the smartwatch essentials and only retails for $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple accessories for macbook amazon deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Apple MacBook accessories before school starts

Congratulations on buying your MacBook. Get Apple accessories to match your laptop. You can now buy the Apple Magic Mouse 2, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at discounted prices on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
tp link wifi range extender re450 amazon deal
Deals

TP-Link’s award-winning Wi-Fi range extender gets massive 36% discount on Amazon

This school year, make sure your children get strong Wi-Fi connections where they study at home. One way to do this without breaking the bank is with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. Get it for only $64 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

Here’s what to expect for the best Prime Day gaming deals in 2020

Prime Day had a lot of great gaming deals, and other retailers also ran their own sales to steal Amazon's thunder. Here's a run-down of the best gaming deals we saw for Prime Day 2019 along with a forecast of what we expect to see in 2020.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
asus vivobook s410 amazon deal
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off this Asus VivoBook before school starts again

Gear up without missing out on a good bargain with Amazon's deal on the Asus VivoBook S410. This way, you can get a sleek and compact laptop for $100 less than its $799 list price.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
GoPro Tips
Deals

Capture your summer fun with Walmart’s 33%-off deal for the GoPro Hero5

If you don’t want to spend more than $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can try the other version. Walmart drops 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 so you can get it now for only $199.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
microsoft surface pro laptop amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop for a $219 discount on Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Pro is stunningly well designed and powerful portable computer that rival Apple’s MacBook. You can get this laptop/tablet hybrid at an incredible 27% less on Amazon for $580.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
yedi 9 in 1 programmable pressure cooker amazon deal
Deals

Cut your cooking time with the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $85 on Amazon

In today's busy world, who has time to cook meals on a regular basis? That’s why you need to get yourself a multicooker that does it all and is easy to clean, like the Yedi pressure cooker. Get it on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit alta hr
Deals

The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its posh design and reliable tracking features make it an attractive pick especially for those new to the world of fitness tracking. Get it today for only $88.
Posted By Erica Katherina