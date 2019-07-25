Share

The summer break is almost coming to a close but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to move their bodies by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get this fitness tracker for kids at a discounted price from Amazon and Best Buy right before school starts.

Garmin is one of the biggest names in the wearable industry, alongside Fitbit and Apple Watches. The company is especially known for its multiple lines of fitness and sports smartwatches like the Vivoactive, Forerunner, and Vivofit wearables. And while the child editions of these activity trackers do not pack the same hardware as the adult ones, they offer a nice range of capabilities.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids’ Activity Tracker with Stretchy Band

Marvel Avengers – $60

– $60 Star Wars BB-8 – $50

– $50 Red Minnie Mouse – $58

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids’ Activity Tracker with Adjustable Band

Marvel Captain America – $60

– $60 Black Marvel Spider-Man – $60

– $60 Red Marvel Spider-Man – $60

– $60 Star Wars First Order – $60

– $60 Star Wars the Resistance – $59

– $59 Minnie Mouse – $60

– $60 Pink Disney Princess – $60

– $60 Purple Disney Princes – $60

The Vivofit Jr. 2 is the second generation of the child-friendly activity tracker by Garmin. Like the first Vivofit for kids, it tracks daily steps and sleep. Both models also allow parents to manage chores and create schedule alerts.

The first noticeable change on the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 that was not available in the first version is its cartoon-themed bands. This kids’ activity tracker now comes in several themes inspired by Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel movies. Let them choose the design they like best to make it more exciting for them – that is, if you are not planning on a surprise.

Also, the bands now come in stretchy and adjustable forms. The stretchy bands fit wrists up to 147mm around. If you need a larger size, you can choose an adjustable band. Designs vary for either band forms.

Another physical feature that changed in the second Garmin Vivofit for kids is its display. It now has a color screen that can be customized. Users will also be pleased to know that this upgrade does not affect the battery life. It will still last for up to more than a year.

Just like its predecessor, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 also syncs with the app. When kids reach their 60-minute activity goals, the app rewards them with a step in the Adventure Trail. This time around, the game matches the design of the band. Watch your child play the Star Wars, Disney, or Marvel game every day.

Save up to 38% when you get the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 on Amazon or Best Buy. Stocks are limited for some design, so hurry and place your order now.

Visit our curated deals page for more discounts on kid-friendly tablets, smart home devices, and other tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.